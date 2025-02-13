Spiritual Exercises for the Pope and the Curia are back: in 2025 they will be held at the Vatican

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.13.2025).- Pope Francis’ official schedule for March and April has been released, outlining a return to communal Lenten retreats and two major Jubilee celebrations. The announcement, made by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Ceremonies, highlights a renewed emphasis on collective reflection and public celebrations that were disrupted in recent years.

One of the key events is the resumption of the shared Lenten spiritual exercises for the Pope and the Roman Curia, which will take place from March 9 to 14 in the Paul VI Hall. This marks a return to the pre-pandemic tradition of daily communal meditation, a practice that had been suspended between 2021 and 2022 and was later observed privately until last year. The last time these exercises were conducted collectively was in 2020, at the Casa Divino Maestro in Ariccia.

The Pope’s agenda also confirms his participation in two significant Jubilee celebrations as part of the lead-up to the 2025 Holy Year. On March 9, at 10:30 a.m., Francis will preside over a Mass in St. Peter’s Square dedicated to volunteers, recognizing their essential role in serving communities worldwide. Then, on April 6, at the same time and location, he will celebrate the Jubilee of the Sick and the Healthcare Community, acknowledging the dedication of medical professionals and caregivers, as well as the resilience of those facing illness.

The Lenten season officially begins for the Pope with the traditional Ash Wednesday ceremonies on March 5. As per custom, he will lead the Statio in the Church of Sant’Anselmo at 4:30 p.m., followed by a penitential procession to the nearby Basilica of Santa Sabina, where he will celebrate Mass and distribute ashes as a symbol of repentance and renewal.

