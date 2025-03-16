First Photo of the Pope After 30 Days of Hospitalization

(ZENIT News / Rome, 16.03.2025).- In the late afternoon of Sunday, March 16, the Holy See Press Office published the first and only photo shared during the whole period of the Holy Father’s hospitalization. The photo shows the Pope in what seems to be the beginning or end of the Sunday Mass, in which he himself celebrated. He is dressed in white , namely, with his cassock and a purple stole proper to the Liturgical Season of Lent. “This morning Pope Francis concelebrated Holy Mass on the tenth floor Chapel of the Gemelli Polyclinic,” stated the Press Office in the note accompanying the photo.

The Pope’s Health on Saturday, March 15

Saturday, March 15, marked 29 days of the Pontiff’s hospitalization. According to official information, on that day, “the clinical state of the Holy Father remains stable, confirming the progress shown over the last week.” Adding that “The high-flow oxygen therapy continued, gradually reducing the need for no-invasive mechanical ventilation at night.» However, it is acknowledged that «The Holy Father continues to require in-patient medical therapy and motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, for the time being, are showing further gradual improvement.»

In the afternoon of Saturday, March 15, the Press Office gave a bit more information, stating that «The Pope spent most of the day in therapy, prayer, rest, and some work.» It was also reported that the next medical bulletin will be published on Tuesday, March 18 or Wednesday, March 19, although «the Press Office will continue to provide some general information to journalists in the afternoon.»

The Pope’s Health on Sunday, March 16

Fulfilling the promise to give some general information, in the late afternoon of Sunay it was confirmed once again that “the Pope’s situation continues to be stable.” On Sunday morning, March 16, the Pope concelebrated “Sunday Mass in the Chapel near his room,” adding that he “continues with the prescribed therapies, including the respiratory and motor therapy,” specifying that “he has not received visitors.”

Pope Francis “spent the day between prayer, rest and some work.” This Sunday, as in past Sundays, the Pope’s text prepared for the Sunday Angelus address was delivered in writing and declared as delivered.