Mission
Hot Topics
Pope’s Letter From The Hospital: Disarm Words, Disarm Minds and Disarm The Earth
The Pope’s Health on Tuesday, March 18: He Ceases to Use Mechanical Ventilation for the First Time
Salesian General Chapter approves that lay people be community superiors
The Pope’s Health on Monday, March 17: Slight Improvement in Respiratory and Motor Therapy
«Avvolti»: A Digital Journey into the Mystery of the Holy Shroud of Turin
Walking in synodal style: Vatican accelerates “synodal” applications (in resistant dioceses?)
Another Diocese Is Added to the Lowering of Age to Receive the Sacrament of Confirmation
First Photo of the Pope After 30 Days of Hospitalization
Divorce Will Continue To Be Illegal in The Philippines
Which Catholic Church in the World Has the Highest Tower? It’s European and It’s One of the Youngest
Pope Francis

The Pontiff spent the day “between therapies, prayer and some activity,” Photo: © Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

The Pope’s Health on Tuesday, March 18: He Ceases to Use Mechanical Ventilation for the First Time

Observed also is a “slight improvement in his motor and respiratory situation.” The “non-invasive mechanical ventilation continues to diminish at night as does the high flow oxygenation during the day.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 18, 2025 05:43Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 18.03.2025).- “The Pope’s situation continues to be stable in a complex condition,” is the summary of Pope Francis’ state of health, reported by the Holy See Press Office in the late afternoon of Tuesday, March 18.

Observed also is a “slight improvement in his motor and respiratory situation.” The “non-invasive mechanical ventilation continues to diminish at night as does the high flow oxygenation during the day.”

The Holy See Press Office’s note stated that “Last night [Monday, March 17] he did not use mechanical ventilation, but high flows. It’s good news that must be taken with caution, as the decrease is gradual.”

The Pontiff spent the day “between therapies, prayer and some activity,” it added, affirming as well that “The Pope continues to follow a diet prescribed by the doctors, which includes solid foods.”

A more complete medical bulletin is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 18, 2025 05:43Pope Francis
Share this Entry

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Avatar

View all articles

Licenciado en filosofía por el Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, de Roma, y “veterano” colaborador de medios impresos y digitales sobre argumentos religiosos y de comunicación. En la cuenta de Twitter: https://twitter.com/web_pastor, habla de Dios e internet y Church and media: evangelidigitalización."

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now