The Pope’s Health on Tuesday, March 18: He Ceases to Use Mechanical Ventilation for the First Time

(ZENIT News / Rome, 18.03.2025).- “The Pope’s situation continues to be stable in a complex condition,” is the summary of Pope Francis’ state of health, reported by the Holy See Press Office in the late afternoon of Tuesday, March 18.

Observed also is a “slight improvement in his motor and respiratory situation.” The “non-invasive mechanical ventilation continues to diminish at night as does the high flow oxygenation during the day.”

The Holy See Press Office’s note stated that “Last night [Monday, March 17] he did not use mechanical ventilation, but high flows. It’s good news that must be taken with caution, as the decrease is gradual.”

The Pontiff spent the day “between therapies, prayer and some activity,” it added, affirming as well that “The Pope continues to follow a diet prescribed by the doctors, which includes solid foods.”

A more complete medical bulletin is expected on Wednesday afternoon.