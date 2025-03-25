This was the 100th birthday of an Arab Catholic nun in the Holy Land

(ZENIT News / Galilea, Holy Land, 03.25.2025).- On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Msgr. Boulos Marcuzzo visited St. Francis Home for the Elderly in Nazareth to join the Sisters of Nazareth in honoring the 100th birthday of Sister Claude Cherrier. The celebration, hosted by Sister Camelia Khoury, Superior General, brought together the Sisters of Nazareth, the Sisters of St. Anne, staff, and residents in a heartfelt tribute.

The gathering was filled with warmth and joy as attendees sang «Happy Birthday» in English and Arabic. Msgr. Marcuzzo then led prayers and hymns before delivering a speech reflecting on Sister Claude’s remarkable religious life.

On behalf of His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Msgr. Rafiq Nahra, Patriarchal Vicar for Galilee, Msgr. Marcuzzo presented Sister Claude with the prestigious Order of the Holy Sepulchre Cross, recognizing her lifelong dedication to faith and service.

The bishop praised her many contributions, from teaching and mentoring novices to serving as Mother Superior and Superior General ad interim. He also highlighted her leadership as head of the Union of Religious Orders in Galilee (USRTS).

Before offering his final blessing, Msgr. Marcuzzo reflected:«Sister Claude is a shining example of religious devotion. She deeply loved the Holy Land and its Church, especially Nazareth, following in the footsteps of the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, whose tomb the congregation has preserved since 1855.»

The celebration was not just a milestone but a testament to a life of unwavering faith, devotion, and service.

With information from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

