World’s oldest human being dies: nun who lived from Pius X to Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / Brazil, 05.07.2025).- The Teresian Sister, born on May 27, 1908, died peacefully on April 30, 2025, at the age of 116, just weeks shy of her 117th birthday. Her passing closes a remarkable chapter in history and marks the end of a life dedicated to education, faith, and service.

Recognized as the oldest living person by longevity research group LongeviQuest, Sister Inah was more than a supercentenarian; she was a witness to an entire century’s transformation. From the papacy of St. Pius X to the death of Pope Francis, Sister Inah lived through ten pontificates, two world wars, the rise and fall of dictatorships, and a revolution in global communication.

She joined the Teresian congregation in 1927, at just 19, during a time when women’s roles in public life were still deeply limited. Yet she stepped into classrooms with confidence, becoming a beloved educator in Portuguese, mathematics, history, science, art, and religion. Generations of students in Rio de Janeiro, Itaqui, and especially Santana do Livramento — the town she came to call home — knew her as both mentor and moral compass.

Her devotion to teaching was matched by her deep religious commitment. In a rare interview in March 2024, Sister Inah attributed her longevity to a daily habit of praying the Rosary, not for herself, but “for everyone in the world.” Even as age slowed her speech and dimmed her vision, her daily routine continued: prayer, humor, and kindness.

Sister Inah’s legacy also included a surprising note of musical activism. She helped found student marching bands in the Santa Teresa School in Santana do Livramento and in Rivera, Uruguay — two towns that sit across a border but share a cultural heartbeat. In a time when most religious were expected to stay quietly behind school walls, she helped fill those walls with music.

Though known for her piety and pedagogy, Sister Inah harbored one fiery secular passion: football. A lifelong supporter of Sport Club Internacional, her eyes would still light up at the mention of her team. Her loyalty to “Inter” was unwavering, a human touch that made her all the more beloved.

While Sister Inah’s 116 years are an extraordinary feat, she was not the oldest nun on record. That title still belongs to Sister André (Lucile Randon), a French religious who died in 2023 at 118. But Inah Canabarro Lucas remains a symbol of spiritual endurance and quiet resilience. Her final years, marked by physical frailty, did not dull the essence of her character — cheerful, prayerful, and quietly radiant.

With her passing, the title of the world’s oldest living person now moves to 115-year-old Ethel Caterham of the United Kingdom. But numbers only tell part of the story. Sister Inah’s life was not only long; it was profoundly full — of lessons taught, prayers whispered, bands led, and hearts touched.

