He refused to convert to Islam and was brutally attacked in Pakistan: the case of a young Catholic man

(ZENIT News / Punjab, 03.27.2025).- A 22-year-old Christian man, Waqas Masih, was brutally attacked by his supervisor, Zohaib, at the Subhan Paper Mills factory located in Sheikhupura, Punjab. The incident, which took place on March 22, highlights the persistent religious intolerance present in much of Pakistani society.

According to reports from the victim’s family received by the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the attack was allegedly related to Waqas’s refusal to convert to Islam after being coerced by Zohaib. It is also alleged that Zohaib accused Waqas of desecrating sacred pages of the Quran found in the trash. Police are investigating the incident, which has been registered as attempted murder.

Waqas suffered severe neck injuries and is receiving treatment at a public hospital in Lahore. Meanwhile, Zohaib has been arrested following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

Father Lazar Aslam, a Capuchin Franciscan priest in Pakistan, visited the victim in hospital and expressed his concern to ACN: «I prayed for his speedy recovery and for the well-being of his entire family. The attack on Waqas Masih is a harsh reminder of the challenges faced by religious minorities in Pakistan and the urgent need for social change to promote tolerance and protect the rights of all citizens.»

«We humbly call on the international community to pray for the victims and their families, as well as to raise awareness about the difficult situation for marginalised communities in Pakistan, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights protected,» he added.

The priest also emphasised the need to act against the troubling trend of false blasphemy accusations: «Sadly, making false accusations of blasphemy and harassing vulnerable minority communities has become a disturbing trend in Pakistan. We urge state institutions and responsible individuals to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of minority rights.»

This incident highlights the persistent vulnerability and discrimination faced by minority groups in Pakistan, particularly Christians. The country, which is majority Muslim, has experienced an alarming trend of social coercion and violence against religious minorities; girls are often forcibly married and converted, and daily discrimination is a harsh reality for many.

