In an Era of Doom Scrolling, Young Listeners Are Choosing Hope — and Finding It Through Christian Hip-Hop

(ZENIT News / Wilmington, DE, 01.21.2026).- As endless headlines, algorithm-driven outrage and doom scrolling dominate daily life, a growing number of millennials and Gen Z listeners are pushinback — intentionally choosing content that uplifts, inspires and restores. One unexpected place they’re finding it: Christian hip-hop.

Holy Culture Radio, a 24-hour SiriusXM channel devoted to faith-centered hip-hop and purpose-driven programming, is emerging as a powerful example of what positive content consumption looks like in practice (https://www.billboard.com/pro/faith-based-hip-hop-rb-going-mainstream/) — and why it’s resonating so deeply with younger audiences.

“When I went from artist to producer, I thought, I could do a show, or I could help build a platform for shows — an artery into the community,” said Holy Culture Radio owner James B. Rosseau Sr., known by many as “Trig,” who left a C-suite role in corporate America to become a conduit for faith-based content. “Younger generations aren’t just looking for entertainment. They’re looking for meaning, connection and something that feeds their spirit instead of draining it.”

That shift is reflected in Holy Culture Radio’s audience data. Nearly 38 percent of listeners are between the ages of 25 and 45, a demographic often associated with digital fatigue and content overload. Among those listeners, 47 percent say they are likely to attend a motivational or inspirational seminar within the next year, and they are 39 percent more likely to volunteer in their communities over the next 12 months — signaling that what they consume doesn’t stop at listening, but translates into action.

“Young listeners nationwide are seeking more than entertainment — they’re seeking belonging,” Rosseau said. “They want a place rooted in faith, positivity and the power of sound.”

Holy Culture Radio’s programming blends energizing beats with meaningful conversation, featuring both legendary and next-generation Christian hip-hop artists alongside talk shows that address purpose, culture, faith and community impact. The result is an audio space designed not to amplify anxiety, but to counter it.

“All around us, we see people who are hurting, crushed by the weight of a broken world,” Rosseau added. “But through the fray comes hope — a joyful noise that carries good news. Christian hip-hop is that messenger for generations past, present and future, and Holy Culture Radio exists to be its megaphone.”

As conversations around mental wellness, intentional media habits and values-driven living continue to gain momentum, Holy Culture Radio represents a broader cultural movement: replacing constant consumption with conscious choice — and choosing content that encourages rather than overwhelms.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.