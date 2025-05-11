«It’s Important That We All Learn to Listen More and More»: Pope Leo’s Second Homily

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.05.2025).- We offer the English translation of the second homily of Pope Leo XIV, delivered during the Eucharistic Concelebration in the lower crypts of the Vatican Basilica, where he presided over the Mass on Sunday morning, May 11. Part of the homily was in English, the other in Italian.

I will begin with a word in English and maybe another in Italian.

The Gospel we just heard on this Sunday of the Good Shepherd: “My sheep listen to my voice, I know them and they follow Me.”

I think about the Goof Shepherd, especially on this Sunday, which is so significant in Easter time. While we celebrate the beginning of this new mission of the ministry that the Church has called me to, there is no better example than Jesus Christ Himself, to whom we give our lives and on whom we depend. Jesus Christ whom we follow, He is the Good Shepherd, and He is the One who gives us life: the Way, the Truth and the Life. So we celebrate this day with joy and we deeply appreciate your presence here.

Today is Mother’s Day. I think there is only one mother present: Happy Mother’s Day! One of the most wonderful expressions of the love of God is the love that is poured out by mothers, especially to their children and grandchildren.

This Sunday is known to be special for several different reasons: one of the first ones I would mention is vocations. During the recent work of the Cardinals, before and after the election of the new Pope, we spoke a lot about vocations in the Church and how important it is that all of us seek together. First and foremost by giving good example in our lives, with joy, living the joy of the Gospel, not discouraging others, but rather looking for ways to encourage young people to hear the voice of the Lord and to follow it and serve the Church. “I am the Good Shepherd,” He tells us.

Now I will add just one word, also in Italian, because this mission we carry out is no longer for a single diocese, but for the entire Church: this universal spirit is important. And we also find it in the First Reading we heard (Acts 13:14, 43-52).

Paul and Barnabas go to Antioch, they first address the Jews, but they do not want to listen to the voice of the Lord, and then they begin to proclaim the Gospel to the whole world, to the Gentiles. They set out, as we know, on this great mission. Saint Paul arrives in Rome, where he also ended up [fulfilling it]. Another example of the witness of a good shepherd. But there is also in that example a very special invitation for all of us. He also said it in a very personal way, which is to proclaim the Gospel to the whole world.

Without fear! Without fear! Jesus says so many times in the Gospel: «Do not be afraid.» We must be courageous in the witness we give, with our words and above all with our lives: giving our lives, serving, sometimes with great sacrifices, to live this same mission.

I saw a short reflection that makes me think a lot, because it also appears in the Gospel. In this sense, someone asked: «When you think about your life, how do you explain where you are?» The answer given in this reflection is, in a way, also mine, with the verb «to listen.» How important it is to listen! Jesus says: «My sheep listen to my voice.» And I think it’s important that we all learn to listen more and more, to enter into dialogue.

First of all, with the Lord: always listen to the Word of God. Then, also, listen to others, build bridges, listen without judging, and don’t close doors, thinking we have the whole truth and that no one else can tell us anything. It’s very important to listen to the voice of the Lord, to listen to ourselves in this dialogue, and to see where the Lord is calling us.

Let us journey together in the Church, asking the Lord to give us this grace to be able to listen to His Word so that we may serve all His people.

Translation of the Italian original into Spanish by ZENIT’s Editorial Director and, into English, by Virginia M. Forrester.