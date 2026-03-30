Problem Resolved: Cardinal Patriarch of Jerusalem Meets and Reaches Agreement with Israeli Police for Remaining Holy Week Celebrations

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 03. 30. 2026).- Following a productive meeting held on Monday, March 3, between the Israeli Police and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, a framework of mutual agreement has been established for the upcoming Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

The Police and Ecclesial Authorities have agreed that, due to the complex security situation, the remaining Holy Week and Easter ceremonies will be celebrated in a symbolic and limited manner. «This coordination ensures that freedom of worship is maintained, while fulfilling our primary duty: the protection of human life. In recent weeks, Iranian missiles and debris have impacted inside the Old City. These life-saving restrictions are a direct response to a real and imminent danger to all the faithful,» stated he Police.

For their part, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land confirmed in a press release that «the issues related to the Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been addressed and resolved in coordination with the competent Authorities.» They specified that «According to the Israeli Police, access has been guaranteed to representatives of the Churches for the celebration of liturgies and ceremonies and for the preservation of the ancient Easter traditions at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.»

It is noted that «As is natural, and in view of the current state of war, the existing restrictions on public gatherings remain in place for the time being. Therefore, the Churches will ensure the live transmission of liturgies and prayers to the faithful in the Holy Land and throughout the world.»

The press release expresses «sincere gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, for his prompt attention and valuable intervention. We also thank the Heads of State and officials who acted swiftly and personally to express their support.»

Also enphasized is that: «We wish to stress that religious faith constitutes a supreme human value, shared by all religions: Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Druze, and others. Especially in times of adversity and conflict, such as those we are currently experiencing, safeguarding freedom of worship remains a fundamental and shared duty. We trust that appropriate solutions will continue to be found that allow prayer to take place in places of worship, particularly in the Holy Sites of all religions, in a way that respects both legitimate security needs and the religious observances and prayers that are of profound importance to hundreds of millions of believers.»

Finally, the press release highlights that «The Church maintains a constant dialogue with the Authorities, including the Israeli Police» and that «the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land reaffirm their commitment to dialogue, mutual respect and the preservation of the Status Quo.»