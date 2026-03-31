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Marriage and Family, Pope Leo XIV

the Holy Father, has deemed it appropriate to cancel the celebration of the Second World Children's Day Photo: Vatican Media

Pope Leo XIV Reverses Another Decision of Pope Francis: World Children’s Day Cancelled in Rome

All initiatives aimed at children’s ministry may be celebrated, at the discretion of the Bishops, at the diocesan or parish level.

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marzo 31, 2026 16:38Marriage and Family, Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 03.31. 2026) – Following the chirograph of the Holy Father Leo XIV on World Children’s Day (February 12, 2026), the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, after careful consideration and in agreement with the Holy Father, has deemed it appropriate to cancel the celebration of the Second World Children’s Day, originally scheduled to take place in Rome from September 25 to 27, 2026.

All initiatives aimed at children’s ministry may be celebrated, at the discretion of the Bishops, at the diocesan or parish level and with the participation of families, the natural environment for the human and spiritual growth of every child.

For its part, the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life affirms its commitment to promoting family pastoral care in all its aspects.

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marzo 31, 2026 16:38Marriage and Family, Pope Leo XIV
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