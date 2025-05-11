Pope Leo XIV Reopens Papal Apartment

Mission
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.05.2025).- On the morning of Sunday, May 11, at the end of the Regina Caeli prayer from the Lodge of Blessings, the Holy Father Leo XIV, in the presence of the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell; the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin; the Substitute for General Affairs, Monsignor Edgar Peña Parra; the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher; and the Regent of the Papal Household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, reopened the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace, removing the seals placed on it on the afternoon of April 21, following the death of Pope Francis.

Although many media outlets speculate and predict that Leo XIV will live in the Apostolic Palace, this has not been officially confirmed.

 

