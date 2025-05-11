Mission
Pope Leo XIV

These are the official photo of the Pope, his coat of arms, motto and his signature

Photo, signature, motto and coat of arms are common elements in all pontificates.

mayo 11, 2025
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.11.2025).- On Saturday, May 10, the official photograph of Pope Leo XIV was released, along with his signature, coat of arms, and motto.

The official photo was taken shortly after the election, and his signature appears at the bottom of the image.

The shield is divided diagonally into two sections. The upper half features a blue background with a white lily.

The lower half of the shield has a light background and displays an image that recalls the Order of Saint Augustine: a closed book with a heart pierced by an arrow. This is a direct reference to the conversion experience of Saint Augustine himself, who described his personal encounter with God’s Word using the phrase: “Vulnerasti cor meum verbo tuo” – “You have pierced my heart with your Word.”

The motto

Pope Leo XIV has also chosen a motto that reflects this Augustinian tradition: In Illo uno unum, which means “In the One, we are one.” The phrase is taken from Saint Augustine’s Exposition on Psalm 127, where he explains that “although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one.”

In a 2023 interview with Vatican News’ Tiziana Campisi, then-Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost spoke about the significance of this motto: “As can be seen from my episcopal motto, unity and communion are truly part of the charism of the Order of Saint Augustine, and also of my way of acting and thinking,” he said. “I believe it is very important to promote communion in the Church, and we know well that communion, participation, and mission are the three key words of the Synod. So, as an Augustinian, for me promoting unity and communion is fundamental.”

Saint Augustine’s reflection on Psalm 127 highlights the theological foundation of this idea. “Christ – head and body – is one single man. And what is the body of Christ? His Church,” Augustine writes. He then adds, “Although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one. We are many and we are one – because we are united to Him, and if our Head is in heaven, the members will follow.”

With information from Vatican Media

mayo 11, 2025 21:39Pope Leo XIV
