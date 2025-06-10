How Rome transformed the death of a pope and the election of a new pope into an economic engine worth millions of euros

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.10.2025).- What began as a moment of spiritual reflection and global mourning quickly became a force of economic gravity. Between April 21 and May 8, 2025, Rome experienced one of its most intense bursts of activity in recent history, as the Eternal City hosted the funeral of Pope Francis, the conclave, and the historic election of Pope Leo XIV. According to new data from the Unimpresa Research Center, these events catalyzed an economic impact estimated at up to 576 million euros.

Rome has long been a magnet for faith-driven tourism, but the dual papal transition—coming in the midst of the Jubilee Year—created a perfect storm of global attention, spiritual pilgrimage, and commercial opportunity. In total, between 700,000 and 900,000 unique visitors descended upon the city, generating between 1.9 and 2.4 million overnight stays. Hotels were packed. Trains were full. Sidewalk cafés brimmed with languages from every continent.

The funeral of Pope Francis alone attracted up to 600,000 people, with more than 400,000 gathering on April 26 to follow the late pontiff’s final journey through the streets of Rome to his resting place at Santa Maria Maggiore. In the days leading up to the service, a quarter of a million people filed past his body in silent homage. Then came the conclave: a crescendo of tradition that culminated in the white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel on May 8, signaling the election of Pope Leo XIV. That single moment drew over 40,000 to St. Peter’s Square, joining daily flows of up to 60,000 visitors.

The spending patterns followed predictably religious rhythms: modest daily budgets, but massive collective impact. With an average daily spend of 120 euros per person—including accommodation, meals, transport, souvenirs, and miscellaneous donations—Rome’s economy surged. Hotels and short-term rentals brought in between 114 and 144 million euros. Restaurants saw revenues spike by as much as 40%, with estimates of 45.6 to 57.6 million euros in dining-related income. Public and private transport collected up to 28.8 million, while religious merchandise—rosaries, medals, icons—added a further 43.2 million to local tills. Even spontaneous contributions and museum ticketing yielded as much as 14.4 million euros.

This explosion of economic activity didn’t come without a price. The logistical apparatus needed to manage millions included emergency services, large-screen installations, crowd control infrastructure, and health support, with total costs ranging from 5 to 10 million euros. Yet even accounting for these outlays, the net gain remains monumental.

What sets this year apart is not only the significance of the events themselves but also the long-term opportunity they may have unlocked. Edoardo Lofoco, president of Unimpresa Lazio, suggests that Rome must now view this moment not as an isolated windfall but as a springboard. “This performance shows what is possible when spiritual magnetism meets urban readiness,” Lofoco stated. “But to make this sustainable, we need strategic investments—new infrastructure, smart mobility, green lodging options, and a bold tourism strategy.”

The city’s limitations were evident. With only 120,000 beds available in its hospitality sector, overflow accommodations pushed many pilgrims into neighboring towns and regions. Rome’s outdated Line C subway remains unfinished, and direct connections to Fiumicino airport remain underdeveloped. Unimpresa is calling for intermodal transport hubs tailored to pilgrim flows, as well as smart technologies to optimize crowd movement and visitor experience.

While the economic impact of Pope Francis’s funeral and Pope Leo XIV’s election fell short of the record-breaking figures from John Paul II’s death in 2005—which drew over three million mourners and up to 700 million euros in inflation-adjusted activity—2025 tells a different story. It was less about size and more about synergy. The rare convergence of death, transition, and Jubilee celebration created a more balanced, scalable economic footprint.

Rome, once again, has shown its unparalleled capacity to be both the heart of Catholicism and the beating engine of spiritual tourism. Now, as Pope Leo XIV begins his pontificate and the Jubilee marches on, the question facing Italy’s capital is not whether it can handle moments like these—but whether it can make them last.

