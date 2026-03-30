Brazilian student acquitted after facing years in prison for calling abortion murder

(ZENIT News – IFN / Brazil, 03.30.2026).- A Brazilian court has acquitted student Rebeca Mendes, who faced up to three years in prison for publicly stating that abortion is murder. The decision brings to an end a years-long legal ordeal that began when Mendes posted a pro-life message online, drawing charges of “incitement to crime” from authorities.

Mendes, a devout Christian, was targeted for expressing the biblical and scientific truth that abortion ends the life of an innocent unborn child. Her case drew international attention as an example of how pro-abortion governments increasingly treat the defense of the unborn as a criminal offense.

The court ultimately ruled in her favor, recognizing that her statements were protected expressions of religious belief and opinion rather than criminal incitement. The verdict is being hailed as a significant victory for free speech and the right to publicly affirm the sanctity of human life from conception. In Brazil, where abortion remains largely restricted, activists have pushed to expand access and criminalize opposition, making cases like Mendes’ a flashpoint in the cultural battle over life.

The acquittal sends a clear message that the truth about abortion cannot be silenced through legal intimidation. It reaffirms the fundamental right of citizens to speak openly in defense of the unborn without fear of state persecution. For pro-life voices in Brazil and around the world, this is an encouraging reminder that standing for life remains a protected and essential part of public discourse.

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