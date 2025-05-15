Leo XIV: a digital phenomenon and the first Pope influencer. Almost 13 million followers in 72 hours

(ZENIT News / Rome 05.15.2025).- The papacy has officially entered its influencer era. In a move few anticipated with such clarity and speed, Pope Leo XIV has stormed into the world of social media—and in just three days, the numbers are speaking louder than any sermon.

Nearly 13 million people have already followed the Pope on Instagram, even though the account features just three posts. On X (formerly Twitter), a new handle—@pontifex—marks a deliberate break from the previous pope’s @franciscus account. The digital rebranding isn’t just cosmetic; it signals a new strategy: rooted in the traditions of the papacy, but unafraid to navigate the fluid, fast-paced culture of modern communication.

Before his election, Leo XIV had given no indication that social media would play a role in his ministry. Known for his pastoral presence and quiet authority, he was often associated more with grassroots engagement than digital outreach. His sudden and well-coordinated entry into the online world caught many off guard, not least because of its precision and scale.

The Vatican communications office remained silent in the early days of his pontificate. Then, almost overnight, the new social strategy crystallized: Yes to Instagram. Yes to X. A new username. A new tone. A new frontier.

Digital Pilgrimage

The mass following on Instagram—more than 12.8 million in under 72 hours—has left media analysts and Church insiders scrambling for comparisons. Only global entertainment figures, political leaders, or sports icons usually attract such instantaneous digital devotion.

But Leo XIV’s appeal isn’t based on celebrity. It’s something else: a fusion of curiosity, reverence, and the renewed sense of connection his figure seems to inspire. His posts, though minimal for now, have already become a kind of digital shrine—places to encounter, comment, and, perhaps, to pray.

“It’s not just a social media account,” one observer noted. “It’s a global confession booth, a digital basilica, a space where millions are reaching out, hoping he’ll speak.”

Symbolism in the Username

The choice of @pontifex carries symbolic weight. Latin for “bridge builder,” the term has ancient roots in Roman religious life, later adopted as a title for the Bishop of Rome. But in today’s world, it also evokes the need for connection in an era marked by fragmentation. Pope Leo XIV seems intent on embracing that metaphor—digitally and ecclesially.

In choosing a handle untethered from his personal name, he underscores that this presence is not about him, but about the role. In doing so, he balances innovation with institutional continuity, reflecting the weight of the office without becoming swallowed by its legacy.

Observers have noted that this digital debut departs sharply from Pope Francis’ more cautious, formal approach to social platforms. Leo XIV’s accounts, by contrast, carry the hallmarks of intentional disruption: fresh branding, rapid rollout, and an unmistakable sense of immediacy.

The timing, too, is telling. Launching the accounts so early in his papacy—before key Vatican appointments or policy declarations—suggests that communication is not secondary, but central, to his pastoral vision.

What Comes Next?

The question now is not whether Pope Leo XIV will speak through these new channels—but how. Will he engage the faithful directly? Will he answer questions, or simply offer reflections? Will his tone remain meditative, or become prophetic, even polemical?

What’s clear is that a new chapter of digital papacy has begun—not just for the Vatican, but for the global Church. And in a world of scrolling hearts and swiping thumbs, the Successor of Peter has found a new pulpit: one where a message can be shared instantly, and echoed across continents in seconds.

The Internet hasn’t just met the new pope. It’s following him.

