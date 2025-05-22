How Did Cardinal Prevost React To Being Elected and What Did He Feel About Being a «Papabili»? Cardinal Tagle Responds

(ZENIT News – L’Osservatore Romano / Rome, 22.05.2025).- In the Sistine Chapel, during the Conclave, they sat side by side. On Friday, May 16, Luis Antonio Tagle and Robert Francis Prevost met again — in an audience at the Apostolic Palace — a week after the Habemus Papam, which preceded Leo XIV’s first Urbi et Orbi Blessing. The American-Peruvian Cardinal who became Pope and the Filipino Cardinal have known each other for many years and for the past two years have worked closely together as heads of their respective departments, that of Bishops and that of Evangelization. In this interview with the Vatican media, Cardinal Tagle offers a personal portrait of the new Pontiff, recounts his spiritual experience at the Conclave, and fondly recalls Pope Francis.

* * *

Q: Cardinal Tagle, Leo XIV is taking the first steps of his pontificate, after a Conclave that concluded quickly, what draws your attention to this Pope, whom we are all just getting to know?

A: I met Pope Leo XIV in Manila and Rome, when he was still Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine. We have been together in the Roman Curia since 2023. He has a capacity for deep and patient listening. Before making a decision, he dedicates himself to careful study and reflection. He expresses his feelings and preferences without wanting to impose. He is intellectually and culturally prepared without flaunting it. In relationships, he brings a serene warmth, refined by prayer and missionary experience.

Q: On the eve of the Conclave, many spoke of a divided Church, of Cardinals with unclear ideas about the election of the new Pope. Instead, the election was resolved on the second day. How was your experience of this Conclave, the second after the one in 2013?

A: Before major events with global impact, one hears various speculations, analyses, and predictions. The Conclave is no exception. It’s true that I have participated in two Conclaves, which I consider a real grace. In the 2013 Conclave, Benedict XVI was still alive, while in the 2025 Conclave, Pope Francis had already passed into eternal life. We must take into account the difference in context and atmosphere. I would also like to add that, while each of the two Conclaves was a unique and unrepeatable experience, there were also constant elements. In 2013, I wondered why we had to wear coral robes during the Conclave. Then I learned and experienced that the Conclave is a liturgical event, a time and space for prayer, for listening to the Word of God, to the promptings of the Holy Spirit, to the groanings of the Church, of humanity, and of Creation, of personal and communal purification of motivations and of worship and adoration of God, whose Will must reign supreme. Pope Francis and Pope Leo were elected on the second day. The Conclave teaches us, as well as our families, parishes, dioceses, and nations, that communion of hearts and minds is possible if we yearn for the true God.

Q: In the Sistine Chapel, you sat next to Cardinal Prevost. How did the future Pope react when the two-thirds quorum was reached?

A: His reaction was a mixture of smiles and deep breaths. It was an experience of holy acceptance and sacred awe at the same time. I prayed for him in silence. The moment he obtained the necessary number of votes, there was thunderous applause, similar to the election of Pope Francis. The Cardinals expressed their joy and gratitude to their brother, Cardinal Prevost. But it was also an intimate moment between Jesus and him, which we could not enter and should not disturb. I said to myself: «Let the sacred silence envelop Jesus and Peter.»

Q: From a son of Saint Ignatius to a son of Saint Augustine. What do you think it means that there are two Popes in the Church who belong to important Religious Orders, first a Jesuit and now an Augustinian?

A: Saint Augustine and Saint Ignatius had many things in common. Both had worldly backgrounds and experienced a restlessness that pushed them toward adventurous explorations. Then, in God’s time, they found in Jesus what their hearts desired: «Beauty ever ancient and ever new,» «Eternal Lord of all things.» The Augustinian and Ignatian «schools» are born from the common foundation of God’s grace and mercy, which frees the heart to love, serve, and mission. Maintaining his Augustinian spirit, Pope Leo will echo the Ignatian spirit of Pope Francis. I think the entire Church, and all of humanity, will benefit from their gifts. After all, Saint Augustine and Saint Ignatius (and all the Saints) are a treasure of the entire Church.

Q: Prevost was a missionary Bishop, born and raised in the United States, but trained in Peru as a priest and pastor. Someone has said he is the «Pope of two worlds.» In Asia, where you come from, how is such a Pope seen?

A: Without denying the primacy of grace in Pope Leo’s ministry, I believe his human, cultural, religious, and missionary formation can give a unique face to his ministry. But this applies to all Popes. The Petrine ministry of confirming brothers and sisters in the faith in Jesus, Son of the living God, remains constant, but it is lived and exercised by each Pope in his unique humanity. Pope Leo’s multicontinental and multicultural experience will certainly help him in his ministry and benefit the Church. People in Asia love the Pope as Pope, no matter what country he comes from. He is loved not only by Catholics, but also by other Christians and followers of non-Christian religions.

Q: Many «supported» you, hoping you would become Pope. How did you experience this? Were you aware of being, as they say in Italian, one of the principal «papabili«?

A: Since I’m not usually someone in the spotlight, the attention paid to me was quite disconcerting. I tried to muster my spiritual and human strength to avoid getting involved. I meditated a lot on the words of the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis about the «most grave task incumbent upon them [the Cardinals] and, therefore, on the necessity of acting with right intention for the good of the universal Church, solum Deum prae oculis habentes.» When casting their vote, each Cardinal says, «I call Christ the Lord to witness, who will judge me, that my vote has been given to the one whom, according to God, I believe ought to be elected.» Clearly, there are no candidates in the «worldly sense» of political elections, where your vote for one candidate is a vote against another candidate. When the good of the universal Church is sought, winners and losers are not sought. This principle purifies the mind and brings serenity.

Q: We are approaching the first month since the death of Pope Francis. What, in your opinion, will be the most profound or lasting legacy this Pontiff will leave to the Church and humanity?

A: My heart rejoices in the numerous testimonies offered by the Catholic faithful, non-Catholic Christian communities, and members of non-Christian religions about the teachings and legacy of Pope Francis. I hope that these testimonies may increase and be «collected» as part of our understanding not only of Pope Francis, but also of the Petrine ministry. For my part, I would like to emphasize the gift of humanity, of being human for others, that has characterized the pontificate of Pope Francis. If you have a personal story to tell about him, do so. Our world needs to rediscover and cultivate the beauty and courage of being authentically human. Pope Francis, with his simple and even fragile humanity, has made an immense contribution to this research, not for his own glory, but for the greater glory of God, who in Jesus became fully man.

