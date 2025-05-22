Pope Leo XIV’s former altar server recalls fond memories

(ZENIT News / Chiclayo, 05.22.2025).- A personal account of the new Pope’s pastoral humility and personal warmth has come from one of his former altar servers who now works with Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) in Peru.

Santiago, a young layman who once assisted at Saint Martin of Porres parish in then Bishop Robert Prevost’s former Diocese of Chiclayo, told ACN that he was “a very joyful person, very close, always willing to talk…

“He had a way of connecting with everybody, from the smallest to the biggest.”

Santiago said that he met the Pope “at least six times” during his time as bishop.

He added: “His sermons always touched me.

“They were empathetic, dynamic, and the message was both clear and very close, which was a way of making one think.

“He would also organise retreats for all the altar servers in the diocese, and in these he would treat us as equals, just like a shepherd among his flock.”

ACN projects in Chiclayo Diocese during Bishop Prevost’s time there included Mass stipends for priests and funding for the formation of hundreds of seminarians and catechists.

Santiago said that one day he “arrived wearing a New York Knicks NBA jersey, and [Bishop Prevost] came up and teased me, saying: ‘Don’t support them, support the Chicago Bulls, they’re better!’

“It was a lot of fun. He had this charisma, which made you feel part of something bigger.”

He added: “Just to think that this bishop who walked among us, who celebrated Mass in our parish and joked with us, is now Pope Leo XIV…

“That’s something that fills me with pride, faith and hope.”

He explained: “Today, through my service as promoter of ACN Peru, I feel more committed than ever.

“Being part of this mission is a great joy.

“To be able to speak out about the work of ACN in so many parts of Peru and of the world, helping seminarians, religious, missionaries and communities that suffer for their faith, has given me the opportunity to live out my vocation.”

Santiago concluded: “Peru is on its knees, and the world is in prayer! Long live Pope Leo XIV! Long live the Church!”.

