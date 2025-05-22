U.S. Bishops Encourage Lawmakers to Protect Human Life and Dignity and Uphold the Common Good in Reconciliation Legislation

Mission
(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.22.2025).- As the U.S. Congress considers the draft text of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in the budget reconciliation process, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), encouraged lawmakers to uphold human life and dignity and the common good.

“My brother bishops have sent a comprehensive letter to Congress commending parts of the budget proposal that will support human life and dignity, while also strongly encouraging them to reconsider provisions that will harm the poor and disadvantaged, our immigrant brothers and sisters, and our environment. To our elected lawmakers, I echo the call of my brother bishops and urge you to remain consistent in protecting human life and dignity and supporting the common good so that families can flourish. I also underscore the grave concerns expressed by my brother bishops and implore you to address the real and substantial harms that would result from provisions in this bill before it advances further. Raising income taxes on the working poor, cutting nutrition and healthcare programs for those most in need, and eliminating investments in environmental stewardship would place a terrible burden on the least of our brothers and sisters,” said Archbishop Broglio.

The USCCB’s letter on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as currently proposed in the House of Representatives, may be found here.

The USCCB, Catholic Health Association, and Catholic Charities USA letter on Medicaid in budget reconciliation may be found here.

The USCCB’s principles letter on family flourishing and budget reconciliation may be found here.

A USCCB chairmen’s letter on defunding the abortion and “gender transition” industries in budget reconciliation may be found here.

The faithful are encouraged to write to their elected members of Congress on these issues here.

