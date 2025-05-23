Bible Sales Soar in USA So Far in 2025

(ZENIT News / Washington, D.C.,23.05.2025).- Amid a landscape marked by economic uncertainty, international tensions, and social anxiety, Bible sales have grown by 22% in the United States in 2024, according to data from CircanaBookScan.

While total sales of printed books are increasing by less than 1%, demand for this sacred text has soared, attracting especially first-time buyers.

Jeff Crosby, President of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association associates this phenomenon with «the desire for security and hope in an uncertain world.»

Factors such as advances in artificial intelligence, election cycles, and global conflicts are leading people to seek answers in the Holy Scriptures.

Among the new readers is Cely Vazquez, a 28-year-old artist and influencer, who recently acquired her first Bible and documented the moment on TikTok. «I wanted to begin my own spiritual journey. I felt something was missing. It’s a combination of the situation we find ourselves in in the world, the widespread anxiety, and the feeling that meaning and consolation can be found in the Bible.»

The modernization of the Bibles’ design has also been key to this resurgence. From deluxe leather-bound editions to graphic novel formats, publishers have diversified their offerings to appeal to diverse audiences, including teens, men, and beginning readers.

At bookstores like Faith & Life in Kansas, shoppers are looking not only for the sacred text, but also for complementary materials such as study guides and sticker sets.

Despite the fact that 28% of Americans identify as non-religious, Bible sales have gone from 9.7 million in 2019 to 14.2 million in 2023. This trend, driven by effective marketing and a search for hope, confirms the central role of this Book in uncertain times.

