Mass Attendance Boom: The Case of the US Diocese of Bridgeport

(ZENIT News / Bridgeport, 11. 26. 2025).- The Diocese of Bridgeport, in the state of Connecticut, USA, has seen a 22% increase in Mass attendance since 2022, according to statements by Frank Joseph Caggiano, Bishop of the diocese.

The diocese has implemented an evangelization program called «The One,» which began in the spring of 2023 when Bishop Caggiano convened parish priests, liturgical, catechetical, and youth ministries to share the proposal. Its objective was to renew the diocese step by step, strengthening parish life and the evangelizing mission. In the fall of 2023 and winter of 2024, meetings were held to explore how the parishes would participate in this renewal.

Bishop Caggiano explained the planned work to local station News12Connecticut: «I believe history will show that we are at the beginning of a spiritual awakening in our country, and not just in the Catholic Church, but in general. Young people, young adults, are returning to the faith, regardless of the faith they follow. I think we Catholics represent a disproportionately larger number compared to any other demographic group, which somewhat defies common logic.»

According to the diocese’s website, “The One” program seeks to bring each believer closer to Jesus Christ through transformative encounters and pastoral accompaniment. It is based on four pillars: truth, through sound formation; beauty, by contemplating the sacred; goodness, by drawing others to Christ through love; and encounter with Christ, through prayer, in the Church, and in acts of service. It organizes opportunities in these four areas to foster the experience of God’s love.

The diocesan-wide program works to «renew the culture of our Church and bring each faithful closer to the Lord Jesus through an encounter with His strength and love.» It promotes «small faith communities that accompany and support their members on their faith journey.»

Another fruit of the program has been the increase in seminarians. The diocese fosters vocations with the Called by Name program, which has been successful in other dioceses in the United States. Community members are invited to provide the names of young men they consider suitable for the priesthood, who are then invited to reflect on their vocation to the priesthood.

To date, 321 names have been submitted, leading to 38 candidates entering the seminary in the last two years.