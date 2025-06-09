Mission
Hot Topics
Peruvian Officials Claim Pope Leo XIV Updated His Peruvian Identity Card
Mary Mother of the Church: Marian Solemnity explained by Pope Leo XIV to Vatican workers
Israel blocks entry of popemobile-turned-ambulance donated by Pope Francis to Gaza
Father of Pope Leo XIV participated in World War II with U.S. Navy, Defense Department reveals
U.S. Bishops Write Letter to Congress on Artificial Intelligence
The 3 frontiers opened by the Holy Spirit explained by Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Eijk Calls for Deeper Church Engagement on Gender Medicine and Bioethics
The Catholic population is falling and the Muslim population is growing… in New Zealand!
Synodality as desired and explained by Leo XIV in a homily to movements and new ecclesial realities
Faith, synodality and common date of Easter: 3 topics discussed by the Pope in meeting with Catholics and Orthodox
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, with the Peruvian Minister to the Holy See, Manuel Carrasco (2nd left), and the officials of the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), on May 30, 2025 in Vatican City Photo: Vatican Media

Peruvian Officials Claim Pope Leo XIV Updated His Peruvian Identity Card

Pope Leo XIV has reportedly updated his Peruvian national identity document (DNI) in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC) of the South American country.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:22Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Lima, 09.06.2025).- Four Peruvian registrars from RENIEC visited the Pope on May 30th at the Vatican, and took his photograph for the Holy Father’s ID, which was taken that same Friday, the 30th. Robert Prevost Martinez’s previous ID number indicated the address in Chiclayo where he resided as Bishop. The new ID number will indicate the new Vatican address.

Robert Prevost acquired Peruvian nationality in 2015 and obtained his first DNI in Lima. He obtained a DNI with a chip in 2016, which does not require renewal due to his age of 69.

Peru’s Andina News Agency reported that Pope Leo XIV’s new update is the electronic DNI 3.0, issued by the Peruvian Government on April 15 and costing just over US$10.

Pope Leo XIV has dual U.S. and Peruvian nationality. RENIEC officials also recorded the fingerprints and signature of «citizen Robert Prevost,» which would have been automatically entered into the administrative system for Peruvian citizens.

The Head of RENIEC, Carmen Velarde, told the Peruvian press: «What Pope Leo XIV has done confirms his attachment to the country and is also an act of responsibility. It is a message to all Peruvians to keep their national identity cards up to date. I thank the Holy Father for taking the time to update his document.»

For her part, President Dina Boluarte emphasized that the granting of a Peruvian passport to Bishop Prevost in 2015 was obtained through the agreement between Peru and the Vatican, which establishes that Bishops in the country must have Peruvian nationality. However, the act was not «a merely formal gesture, but a profoundly spiritual and human one,» given that the new Pope dedicated a large part of his life to serving the country’s poorest.

She also recalled that his pastoral work in Peru «sowed hope, walked with the most needy, and shared the joys of the Peruvian people.»

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:22Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

Rafael Manuel Tovar

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now