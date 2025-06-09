Peruvian Officials Claim Pope Leo XIV Updated His Peruvian Identity Card

(ZENIT News / Lima, 09.06.2025).- Four Peruvian registrars from RENIEC visited the Pope on May 30th at the Vatican, and took his photograph for the Holy Father’s ID, which was taken that same Friday, the 30th. Robert Prevost Martinez’s previous ID number indicated the address in Chiclayo where he resided as Bishop. The new ID number will indicate the new Vatican address.

Robert Prevost acquired Peruvian nationality in 2015 and obtained his first DNI in Lima. He obtained a DNI with a chip in 2016, which does not require renewal due to his age of 69.

Peru’s Andina News Agency reported that Pope Leo XIV’s new update is the electronic DNI 3.0, issued by the Peruvian Government on April 15 and costing just over US$10.

Pope Leo XIV has dual U.S. and Peruvian nationality. RENIEC officials also recorded the fingerprints and signature of «citizen Robert Prevost,» which would have been automatically entered into the administrative system for Peruvian citizens.

The Head of RENIEC, Carmen Velarde, told the Peruvian press: «What Pope Leo XIV has done confirms his attachment to the country and is also an act of responsibility. It is a message to all Peruvians to keep their national identity cards up to date. I thank the Holy Father for taking the time to update his document.»

For her part, President Dina Boluarte emphasized that the granting of a Peruvian passport to Bishop Prevost in 2015 was obtained through the agreement between Peru and the Vatican, which establishes that Bishops in the country must have Peruvian nationality. However, the act was not «a merely formal gesture, but a profoundly spiritual and human one,» given that the new Pope dedicated a large part of his life to serving the country’s poorest.

She also recalled that his pastoral work in Peru «sowed hope, walked with the most needy, and shared the joys of the Peruvian people.»