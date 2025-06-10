Pope Leo’s visit to Argentina unofficially confirmed after audience with President Milei

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.10.2025).- Pope Leo XIV welcomed Argentine President Javier Milei to the Vatican on Saturday, June 7. Though formal in appearance, the encounter carried undertones of reconciliation, fresh alignment, and a shift in the often complex dynamics between the Holy See and Milei’s government.

The Argentine leader, known for his outspoken libertarian views and often confrontational rhetoric, arrived at the Apostolic Palace accompanied by a small but powerful delegation that included his sister and Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Vatican Ambassador Luis Beltramino. In a private audience that lasted 45 minutes, Pope Leo XIV and President Milei sat face to face in a dialogue that Vatican observers say ranged far beyond protocol.

While official statements from the Holy See’s Press Office referred to the meeting as «cordial» and highlighted the reaffirmation of strong bilateral ties, those familiar with the agenda noted deeper currents. Topics reportedly included Argentina’s current socioeconomic landscape, ongoing efforts to combat poverty, and the fragility of social cohesion in a time of aggressive economic reform. Despite ideological distance, both the Vatican and Casa Rosada seemed to recognize a shared interest in promoting peace and stability — both within Argentina and on the global stage.

The subsequent meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Monsignor Mirosław Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States, was an opportunity to further ground the conversation in diplomatic terms. The tone remained constructive, with emphasis on regional crises and the urgency of global peacemaking initiatives, suggesting that Argentina under Milei may be seeking a more proactive international role — albeit on its own terms.

One of the most significant elements of the encounter, confirmed by unofficial sources, was the long-awaited discussion of a papal visit to Argentina. Pope Francis, famously refrained from returning to his homeland throughout his 12-year pontificate, despite repeated invitations. That silence, interpreted by many as a form of protest or emotional distance from his native country’s political class, has often been a source of speculation and even resentment among Argentines. Now, with confirmation that the Pope intends to visit Argentina, a historical circle may be on the verge of closing.

The meeting was not without touches of personality. During the customary exchange of gifts, President Milei presented Pope Leo XIV with two works by Spanish economist Jesús Huerta de Soto, whose ultraliberal theories align closely with Milei’s vision of a minimal state and deregulated markets. The Pope’s reaction to the gift remains undisclosed, though the gesture, loaded with ideological significance, did not appear to disrupt the overall spirit of respect.

