Jubilee 2025: as of June, 10 million pilgrims have crossed the holy gates of Rome

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.10.2025).- Rome is witnessing a rare and remarkable spiritual phenomenon. Since the opening of the Jubilee Year on Christmas Eve 2024, more than ten million pilgrims have streamed into the city, turning its ancient streets into a global corridor of faith. What began under the blessing of the late Pope Francis has unfolded into an extraordinary surge of collective hope, with Vatican authorities projecting more than 30 million pilgrims will pass through Rome’s Holy Doors before the Jubilee closes on January 6, 2026.

But the numbers only tell part of the story. This is not tourism dressed in liturgical robes. This is something more intimate and more urgent. The pilgrims walking Rome’s cobbled pathways are not simply checking off spiritual landmarks—they are carrying the burdens of a world in distress. Wars grind on, ecological anxiety deepens, and political cynicism corrodes many societies. Into this malaise, the Church has reintroduced an ancient balm: a Jubilee.

Rooted in the Old Testament concept of sacred time and renewal, the Jubilee is the Catholic Church’s invitation, extended once every 25 years, to rediscover a path of mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual liberation. It is a moment when debt—economic or spiritual—is re-evaluated, and old wrongs can be made right. Pope Francis framed this iteration with the theme «Pilgrims of Hope,» calling believers to live out a defiant optimism, grounded not in circumstance but in faith.

Rome, as the epicenter of the celebration, has taken on a renewed symbolic role. Pilgrims enter through the Holy Doors of the city’s four major basilicas—St. Peter’s, St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major—not only to cross a threshold of stone, but to enact a deeper interior journey. The act of pilgrimage, often underestimated in the secular imagination, has become a prophetic gesture in a culture marked by disconnection.

The coming months promise even more spiritual dynamism. In late June, Rome will host the Jubilee of Priests, gathering clergy from across the globe for three days of reflection and fraternity. But it is the Jubilee of Youth, scheduled from July 28 to August 3, that could prove to be the most vibrant moment of all. Researchers from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart estimate over one million young people could arrive for that week of celebration and discernment—a potent sign that the Church’s future is not shrinking, but stirring.

This unfolding pilgrimage is reshaping more than just the Church calendar. It’s also a quiet response to the fragmentation of the modern world.

