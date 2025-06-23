Nine Questions and Answers Regarding the Process of Adapting Opus Dei’s Statutes

ZENIT News / Rome, June 23, 2025. – Opus Dei published a series of questions and answers on its institutional Website regarding the presentation to the Pope of its new Statutes. We offer this content given its interest and relevance.

* * *

1 Why has the Holy See requested an adjustment to the Statutes?

The revision of the Statutes of the Opus Dei is part of a broader reform in the Vatican Curia. In 2022, Pope Francis promulgated the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which reformed the Roman Curia and emphasized its missionary service. Within this reform, the role of some Dicasteries was reorganized; among other changes, the Dicastery for the Clergy assumed responsibility for Personal Prelatures. A few months later, Pope Francis promulgated the Motu Proprio Ad Charisma Tuendum, and in 2023 another Motu Proprio «On the Modification of Canons 295-296 relating to Personal Prelatures.» In Ad Charisma Tuendum it is determined that «the Statutes of the Prelature of Opus Dei will be conveniently adapted, at the proposal of the Prelature itself, for approval by the competent bodies of the Apostolic See.»

2 Who is competent to modify the Statutes of Opus Dei?

The Holy See is responsible for both modifying the Statutes and introducing new precepts that may be made at the request of the General Congress of Opus Dei (cf. Statutes, no. 181). When the initiative comes from the Prelature, to guarantee legal certainty regarding the need for such changes, the Statutes provide that they be proposed and ratified during the course of three General Congresses (no. 181, § 3). In the current situation, since the Holy See has requested the proposed modifications, the procedure and deadlines established in no. 181, § 3, do not apply.

3 What was the role of the Ordinary General Congress that took place at the end of April 2025 regarding the Statutes?

At the suggestion of the Dicastery, the proposed Statutes were to be presented to the congressmen, as the Prelate reported. However, the situation of sede vacante meant that the General Congress — which had been convened eight months in advance –, was limited to the renewal of the corresponding offices, as the Prelate explained in his message of April 21.

Regarding the Statutes, the congressmen gave their positive opinion that the Prelate, with his new advice, would send to the Pope, through the Dicastery for the Clergy, the proposal he considered most appropriate, taking into account all the suggestions that had already been received from the Extraordinary General Congress of 2023 and from the prior consultation of all members of Opus Dei.

4 What process has been followed to adapt the Statutes, and what would be the next steps?

The process consisted of two stages. In the first, in 2023, a general consultation was held with all members of Opus Dei on possible adjustments to the Statutes, in light of Ad Charisma Tuendum. Based on these suggestions, a draft was prepared and presented to the Extraordinary Congress convened for this purpose by Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz in April 2023.

Following the publication of a second Motu Proprio in August 2023 («On the Modification of Canons 295-296 Concerning Personal Prelatures»), a second stage began to study further adjustments. The work consisted of the formation of two groups of experts, one from the Dicastery for the Clergy and another from the Prelature of Opus Dei. The modus operandi was based on two premises: first, filial obedience to the indications given by those in authority; and second, the protection of the charism of Opus Dei, as requested by Pope Francis in the introduction to Ad Charisma Tuendum.

After a series of study and working meetings between both parties, the Prelature submitted a proposal of Statutes with the pertinent modifications. Thus, and following the Dicastery’s observations, the final proposal was planned to be worked on at the Ordinary Congress. However, due to the death of Pope Francis, the Congress’s task was reduced to making the corresponding appointments. Once Pope Leo was elected, continuing with the process as planned, the Prelate, with his new central councils, concluded the preparation of the proposed Statutes, which were presented to the Holy See on June 11. Now, the next step is in the hands of the Authorities of the Apostolic See.

5 Will any information about the Statutes be released soon?

Once the Statutes are approved by the Holy See, the text of the modified Statutes and extensive information will be posted on the Website. Understandably, however, the Prelature cannot offer details until the Statutes have been approved by the Pope, who is the competent legislator. Therefore, no public communication of the final proposal for modification of the Statutes by Opus Dei is anticipated; it will be left directly to the Holy See.

6 How important is the legal aspect for the vitality of the institution?

The legal framework is relevant in any Church institution. Opus Dei can be viewed from both a legal and a charismatic perspective. One of the purposes of law is to safeguard the charism and establish the best conditions for its fruitfulness for the benefit of the entire Church, contributing to evangelization through the characteristics of its charism.

7 Some observers interpreted the new regulations on Personal Prelatures as a way of reducing influence. Is there any truth to this?

Pope Francis was asked this same question in a book-interview. And he answered: «I do not agree. It is a typically worldly interpretation, alien to the religious dimension. For now, Opus Dei — which remains a Prelature –, is not the only one affected by a reorganization during my pontificate. I am thinking, for example, of Communion and Liberation, the Sant’Egidio Community and the Focolare Movement. Opus Dei used to report to the Congregation for Bishops, but now it will report to the Congregation for the Clergy, as corresponds to Personal Prelatures. This means that the report on its work will no longer be every five years, but annually. As for whoever is in charge and will not be further promoted to the episcopate, the decision — as the Decree clearly states — has the purpose of reinforcing a form of government based not so much on hierarchical authority, but above all on the charism that, in the case of Opus Dei, involves seeking sanctification through work and family and social commitments» (The Pastor, Sergio Rubin and Francesca Ambrogetti, Ediciones B, March 2023).

8 In recent weeks, some rumors have circulated about a supposed ultimatum and a letter from Pope Leo XIV. Is there any truth to it?

Regarding a report falsely claiming that Opus Dei had received a letter from Pope Leo XIV related to the process of adapting the Statutes, we previously clarified that this was false. The process followed for the adaptation of the Statutes has proceeded without interruption, and in a constant spirit of trust and unity with the Holy See. It was only decided to take a brief pause during the sede vacante period, out of respect for the moment. In Pope Leo XIV’s audience with Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz, the Prelate was able to report on the status of the Statutes and the intention to present them soon.

9 How might any changes to the Statutes affect the members of the Work in their daily lives?

We will be able to understand these aspects once the Holy See issues the updated Statutes, but in the daily lives of its members, it is precisely a matter of protecting the essential aspects of the charism.

The Motu Proprio in which these modifications are requested, is a call to become aware of the potential of the Opus Dei’s charism in the mission of the Church. As Pope Francis said, «according to the gift of the Spirit received by Saint Josemaria Escrivá de Balaguer, the Prelature of Opus Dei, with the guidance of the Prelate himself, fulfils the task of spreading the universal call to holiness in the world, through the sanctification of work and family and social duties.» As the Church’s authority reminds us of this responsibility, the faithful of Opus Dei will feel moved to increasingly deepen this charism and to discern, in the light of the Holy Spirit, how to incarnate it in the new situations of our world.

Other questions and answers