Pope Leo XIV to the Orthodox: “I assure you of my efforts to reestablish full visible communion between our Churches”

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.28.2025).- On the eve of the feast of the patron saints of the Diocese of Rome – St. Peter and St. Paul – Pope Leo XIV received in special audience a delegation from the Orthodox Church of Constantinople. Since the reestablishment of communication between the Pope and the Patriarch of Constantinople, it has been a tradition to exchange delegations on the occasion of the respective patronal feasts: June 29 in Rome and November 30 in Istanbul. We offer below the translation of the Pope’s speech in which he assures us of his intention to persevere in the effort to re-establish visible communion.

Your Eminences,

Dear Brothers in Christ,

I am especially happy to welcome, for the first time after my election as Bishop of Rome and successor of the Apostle Peter, this Delegation representing the sister Church of Constantinople as we celebrate the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, Patrons of the Church of Rome. This traditional exchange of Delegations between the two Churches on the occasion of the respective feasts of their Patron Saints is a sign of the profound communion already existing between us, and a reflection of the fraternal bond that united the Apostles Peter and Andrew.

After centuries of disagreements and misunderstanding, the resumption of genuine dialogue between the sister Churches of Rome and Constantinople was made possible through courageous and farsighted steps taken by Pope Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras. Their venerable successors to the Sees of Rome and Constantinople have pursued with conviction the same path of reconciliation, thus further strengthening our close relations. Here I would like to mention the witness of sincere closeness to the Catholic Church given by the Ecumenical Patriarch, His All Holiness Bartholomew, by his personal participation in the funeral of the late Pope Francis, and again at the Mass inaugurating my Pontificate.

As I think back with gratitude on the progress made thus far, I assure you of my desire to persevere in the effort to restore full visible communion between our Churches. The attainment of this goal can only come about, with God’s help, through a continued commitment to respectful listening and fraternal dialogue. For this reason, I am open to any suggestions that you may offer in this regard, always in consultation with my brother Bishops of the Catholic Church who, each in his own way, share with me the responsibility for the complete and visible unity of the Church (cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution Lumen Gentium, 23).

Your Eminences, dear brothers in Christ, I thank you most heartily for your presence in Rome on this solemn occasion. I ask you kindly to convey my cordial greetings to Patriarch Bartholomew and the members of the Holy Synod, together with my gratitude for sending a Delegation again this year. May Saints Peter and Paul, Saint Andrew and the Holy Mother of God, who live eternally in the perfect communion of the saints, accompany and sustain us in our efforts in the service of the Gospel. Thank you!

