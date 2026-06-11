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The congress officially opened on June 7 and has brought together more than 5,000 participants from 52 countries Photo: World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM).

Biggest Catholic Gathering Opens in Vilnius – Birthplace of Divine Mercy Devotion

The 6th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM) opened in Vilnius, bringing together thousands of participants from 52 countries for one of the most significant Catholic events of the year. For six days, the city where the Divine Mercy devotion was born becomes a global meeting place for conversations about compassion, reconciliation and hope in an increasingly divided world.

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junio 11, 2026 17:55Local Church
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(ZENIT News / Vilnius, 06.10.2026).- For six days this week, Vilnius is becoming a meeting place for the global Catholic community as thousands of pilgrims, clergy, community leaders and visitors gather in the Lithuanian capital for the 6th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM).

The congress officially opened on June 7 and has brought together more than 5,000 participants from 52 countries, making it one of the most significant international Catholic events taking place anywhere in the world this year.

The congress, organised by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, is being held in Lithuania for the first time and runs from 7-12 June under the theme “Building the City of Mercy.”

Vilnius was selected to host the gathering as the birthplace of the Divine Mercy devotion – a movement that has become one of the most widespread expressions of modern Catholic spirituality. Today, the image is present in Catholic churches worldwide, while the original painting remains in Vilnius, at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in the Old Town.

“For decades, millions of Catholics around the world have prayed before the image of Divine Mercy without knowing the story began in Vilnius. This congress is a historic moment because it brings the global Divine Mercy community back to the city where that message first took shape. It is an opportunity not only to remember that history, but to reflect on the message that remains deeply relevant: that mercy, lived through prayer, words and concrete actions, can become a foundation for hope and unity,” said Archbishop Gintaras Grušas.

Opening day featured Holy Mass at Vilnius Cathedral Square and a Eucharistic procession through the city center, marking the start of a program that spans churches, monasteries, museums and public spaces across the city.

«This congress brings together more than 130 speakers, from Canada and the Philippines to Italy and Ukraine, but what connects them is not status or titles. Many have lived through extraordinary experiences – from addiction and violence to war, loss and personal conversion. Alongside world-renowned Church leaders and authors, visitors will hear stories of people who rebuilt their lives and found hope in difficult circumstances,» said Inesa Čaikauskienė, Director of the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy Vilnius 2026.

The WACOM program runs five full days, with more than 30 daily afternoon events across Vilnius open to everyone, whether they come for faith, culture or simply meaningful conversation. Evening activities also feature concerts, alongside liturgical services and daily prayer gatherings integrated into the congress schedule.

Beyond its religious dimension, the gathering addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing modern societies: loneliness, addiction, family breakdown, mental health, war trauma and social exclusion. Through discussions, exhibitions, and public events, speakers explore how communities can respond to these issues through solidarity and practical action.

Discussions feature internationally recognised speakers, including ex-gangster-turned-Catholic speaker John Pridmore and Anglican pastor and Alpha creator Nicky Gumbel. Among the 30 daily talks, participants will hear Archbishop of Krakow Grzegorz Ryś, Catholic podcaster Matt Fradd, Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine, as well as His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

Vilnius is combining the congress program with its long-standing role as a pilgrimage destination. With more than 30 churches within walking distance of each other in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Old Town, the city also offers established devotional routes linked to the Divine Mercy tradition, including the Way of Mercy pilgrimage path.

As thousands continue arriving throughout the week, Vilnius is positioning itself not only as a historic pilgrimage destination, but also as a contemporary meeting point for global conversations on faith and community.

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junio 11, 2026 17:55Local Church
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