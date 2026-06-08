The Patriarch of Moscow has transferred Hilarion, a prominent Russian cleric, to Brazil after drugs were found in his car

(ZENIT News / Washington, 06.08.2026).- Few figures in contemporary Orthodoxy have experienced a rise as remarkable—and a fall as dramatic—as Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev. Once regarded as one of the most influential voices in the Russian Orthodox Church and widely viewed as a possible successor to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the 59-year-old prelate now finds himself transferred to two small parishes in southern Brazil amid a growing cloud of scandals and an ongoing criminal investigation.

The latest chapter unfolded on June 3, when Patriarch Kirill issued a decree removing Hilarion from his assignment in the Czech Republic and reassigning him to the Russian Orthodox Diocese of Argentina and South America. According to the decree, he will serve in two communities in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, near the borders with Argentina and Uruguay.

Officially, the Patriarchate explained the transfer by citing “objective circumstances” that made it impossible for Hilarion to continue his ministry in Karlovy Vary. Yet the timing left little doubt about the immediate context. On the very same day, Czech media reported that forensic testing had confirmed that a white substance discovered in Hilarion’s vehicle during a police search on May 24 was cocaine.

The bishop had been detained for two days following the roadside search conducted between Karlovy Vary and Prague. Although released without charges on May 26, he remains the subject of an ongoing investigation. Czech authorities have not accused him of a crime, and the case remains unresolved.

Hilarion has vigorously denied any wrongdoing. He insists that the substance was planted in his vehicle and has described the episode as a deliberate provocation. In public comments, he warned that incriminating materials can easily be placed in someone’s car, home, luggage, or personal belongings and argued that such tactics could be used against anyone.

The controversy would be serious enough on its own. What makes it particularly damaging is that it comes on top of an earlier scandal that had already tarnished the reputation of one of the Russian Church’s most recognizable international figures.

For more than a decade, Hilarion served as chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, effectively acting as the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief diplomat from 2009 until 2022. A theologian, church historian, author, and composer, he cultivated relationships with Christian leaders around the world and became a familiar presence in ecumenical dialogue. He met repeatedly with both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis and played a prominent role in preparations for the historic 2016 encounter between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill in Havana—the first meeting between the heads of the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church.

At that time, many observers saw him as one of the most likely future leaders of Russian Orthodoxy.

The turning point came in 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Shortly before the war began, Hilarion publicly stated that war could not solve accumulated political problems and warned of the incalculable suffering caused by armed conflict. Within months, he was removed from his influential position and reassigned to Hungary. Although no official explanation was given, speculation quickly emerged that his reservations about the war contrasted with the strong support offered by Patriarch Kirill to Russia’s military campaign.

His years in Budapest brought further turmoil. In 2024, a former associate publicly accused him of inappropriate conduct and alleged links to Russian intelligence services. Hilarion denied the accusations, portraying himself instead as the target of an extortion attempt. The dispute expanded into a complex legal battle involving claims of stolen valuables, including luxury watches and €90,000 in cash. While Hungarian authorities investigated aspects of the affair, the controversy severely damaged the metropolitan’s standing.

Following an internal ecclesiastical inquiry, he was removed from Hungary and reassigned to the Czech Republic in late 2024. What appeared at first to be a quieter posting has now become the setting for yet another public scandal.

The latest developments raise broader questions about governance, accountability, and transparency within the Russian Orthodox Church. They also highlight the extraordinary reversal experienced by a churchman who once stood near the center of global Christian diplomacy.

Despite the controversies, signs remain that Hilarion has not been completely abandoned by the Moscow Patriarchate. Shortly after returning to Russia following his release from Czech custody, he attended a Divine Liturgy celebrated by Patriarch Kirill at the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, the spiritual heart of Russian Orthodoxy. Photographs of the event were prominently shared through Hilarion’s own channels, suggesting an effort to demonstrate continued ecclesiastical support.

Whether the transfer to Brazil represents a temporary retreat, a fresh beginning, or the final stage of a long decline remains unclear. What is certain is that one of the most prominent Orthodox churchmen of the past generation now faces a future far removed from the international prominence he once enjoyed. Until Czech investigators conclude their work, the questions surrounding his latest controversy are likely to follow him wherever his ministry takes him.

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