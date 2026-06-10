Archbishop of Paris Announces More Details of the Pope’s Visit to the French Capital

(ZENIT News / Paris, 06.10.2026). – In mid-May 2026, the Holy See confirmed the Pope’s visit to France, specifically to Paris and Lourdes. On Tuesday, June 9, the Archbishop of Paris sent a message to the Catholic community of the French capital, providing more details about the visit and inviting everyone to prepare for the Holy Father’s visit, who will be in Paris for two full days.

Below is the letter translated by ZENIT into English.

* * *

Dear Brothers and Sisters, Dear Friends,

We can now give free rein to our joy, for we can publicly confirm that Paris will welcome the Holy Father on September 25-26, during his Apostolic Journey to France!

A few weeks ago, we received the announcement of this trip as a testament to his pastoral and paternal care, already manifested, on several occasions since his election, towards the Catholics of France. Far beyond those with whom he will meet, here and in the various places he will visit, his presence will be a comfort and an encouragement to many.

We have been working for several weeks now to prepare for the Holy Father’s stay in our diocese, although we could not formally announce it until today, and I am personally delighted to see so much goodwill already being shown: let us thank each one for their efforts.

We know that Paris is one of the dioceses of France, and that each particular Church reflects the face of Christ in its own way: that Pope Leo chose to come here, as part of his journey, honors and commits us. It is up to us now to work with great enthusiasm to create the conditions for a true encounter that transcends our own borders. In Paris, a capital and a global city, many of the realities are concentrated that are present in the Church in France: a Church that prays, gathers in fellowship, lives the Sacraments, and gives thanks to the Lord at every moment; a Church of witness, in constant dialogue with the world; a Church that intervenes tirelessly in the debates that permeate our secularized society; a Church that never ceases to care for the smallest and most vulnerable. In Paris, Pope Leo XIV will encounter a Church capable of generating original thought, based on prayer, on how to be increasingly missionary in its actions: welcoming, credible, attentive and close to all.

What the Holy Father will see is, naturally, much more than what our city modestly represents in all of this; it is a province, diocese, and parishes that bring together hundreds of thousands of Christians who, here and beyond, and in the Île-de-France, form a single community of brothers and sisters who work tirelessly and humbly in the Lord’s vineyard.

Inhabitants of Paris and Île-de-France, whatever your age, you are all cordially invited to attend the great gatherings we are organizing: on Friday, September 25, in the late afternoon, before celebrating Vespers at Notre-Dame with the priests, deacons, consecrated persons, and seminarians from all over France, the Holy Father will come to meet with you. The evening of that same day will be dedicated to a time of exchange and prayer with young people. On Saturday the 26th, in the afternoon, the Holy Father will preside over an open-air Mass in the heart of Paris, which I invite you to join, either in person if you can, or through prayer.

All these events are in the preparation phase; therefore, for the moment, we can only give you a little information. However, my brother Bishops and I felt it essential that you be informed about the celebrations and the opportunities to meet with the Pope.

To make all this possible, I appeal to all of you who can contribute to the preparations for this trip, according to your availability. With the donation of your time, as we will need thousands of volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the Pope’s stay in Paris. Also with financial contributions, which will allow us to create the conditions to welcome the Holy Father in the best possible way and all those –and there will be many — who wish to come and greet him here in Paris.

From now on, I ask you above all to join in these preparations through prayer: prayer for the Holy Father, although I know this intention never leaves your hearts; prayer also for all the people — and there will be many — in numerous places throughout our country, who will participate in organizing this trip. Finally, I offer my prayers, always, for our Church in France: that it may remain united behind the Bishops in full communion with the Succession of Peter, preserving as its sole guiding light, in all the trials of our time, its joyful fidelity to the Gospel of the Lord.

In the joy that fills us, I assure you of my prayers for each one of you.

+Laurent Ulrich

Archbishop of Paris