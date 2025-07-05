Vatican: A French bishop succeeds Cardinal O’Malley as head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.05.2025).- Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambéry, France, has been appointed by Pope Leo XIV as the new President of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, succeeding Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap., who has led the Commission since its foundation in 2014.

The announcement marks a significant transition for the Commission, which has played a central role in advancing safeguarding reform in the Catholic Church over the past decade.

“I thank the Holy Father for my appointment as President of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors,” Verny said in a statement released by the Commission. “I am honoured by the trust he has placed in me, fully aware of the grave and sacred task entrusted to the Commission: to help the Church become ever more vigilant, accountable, and compassionate in her mission to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Archbishop Verny, 58, brings extensive pastoral and administrative experience to the role. Born in France, he served as Auxiliary Bishop of Paris before joining the Commission in 2022. He has been active in international safeguarding efforts, including a recent mission to the Central African Republic and Ivory Coast, where he and Commission Secretary, Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, engaged in dialogue with local Church leaders and civil society representatives.

The Archbishop has also emphasised the importance of addressing difficult and often taboo topics within local traditions, pointing out that “effective safeguarding cannot avoid hard conversations.” His approach reflects the Commission’s growing emphasis on subsidiarity, local engagement, and the equitable sharing of safeguarding resources across dioceses worldwide. In his statement, Verny paid tribute to his predecessor: “Cardinal O’Malley has been a moral compass for the faithful and for people of good will everywhere. His legacy is one of courageous fidelity to the Gospel and to the dignity of every human person.” – Archbishop Thibault Verny

Verny indicated that the Commission will continue focusing on practical support for local Churches, especially in regions still struggling to implement effective safeguarding frameworks. “Our priorities will focus on supporting Churches, especially those still struggling to implement adequate safeguarding measures,” he said. “We recognise that this is a path of conversion that we are all on together.”

The Commission was established by Pope Francis to propose initiatives for protecting minors and vulnerable adults and to promote local responsibility within dioceses. Now, over a decade after its foundation, as the Commission enters its next phase under Archbishop Verny’s leadership, it faces a changing global landscape: one that includes calls for greater transparency, demands for justice from survivors and advocates, and the need to reach communities where resources remain scarce and cultural challenges persist. For Verny, the path forward will involve a careful balance of continuity and change.

