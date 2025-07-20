Mission
PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Leo XIV talks with astronaut and visits Vatican Astronomical Observatory
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV visited the telescopes and instruments housed in the domes of the Vatican Observatory at Castel Gandolfo Photo: Vatican Media

(ZENIT News / Castelgandolfo, 07.20.2025).- Late in the morning of Sunday, July 20, the anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, after praying the Angelus, Pope Leo XIV visited the telescopes and instruments housed in the domes of the Vatican Observatory at Castel Gandolfo.

Fifty-six years after the Apollo 11 moon landing, Pope Leo XIV spoke that same Sunday afternoon, July 20, with astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

He shared with him the memory of a historic achievement—an enduring witness to human ingenuity—and, drawing on the words of Psalm 8, they reflected together on the mystery of Creation, its grandeur and its fragility. Before concluding the conversation, the Pope gave his blessing to the astronaut, his family, and his collaborators.

