After 51 days in captivity, 11 hostages, including a priest, are freed in Nigeria

(ZENIT News / Abuya, 07.23.2025).- Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International joyfully announces the release of Father Alphonsus Afina, a priest of the Diocese of Maiduguri, Nigeria, who had been abducted on 1 June 2025 by armed militants and has spent 51 days in captivity. His release, along with ten women who were also held captive, was confirmed directly to ACN by local Church sources.

Speaking to ACN, Bishop John Bakeni, the Auxiliary Bishop of Maiduguri, Nigeria, expressed gratitude for the solidarity and prayers of ACN’s benefactors during this ordeal: “I want to thank all our friends and benefactors at ACN for your prayers and solidarity with the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, especially during this difficult and trying moment of Father Afina’s abduction. To the glory of God, Father Afina was released yesterday along with ten women at about 4 p.m. We were able to have him in custody, and he was handed over to us around 11:30 p.m., yesterday.”

Speaking about Father Afina’s condition following his release, Bishop Bakeni added: “Father, at the moment, looks a bit frail and tired, but I think he is in good health and emotionally is stable. We are now arranging medical checkups and rest for him, and we plan to reunite him with his mother and family today.”

Bishop Bakeni emphasised that this release should be regarded as a true miracle, through the prayers and the intercession of Our Lady, since not all kidnappings in the region end with such positive news. He also noted the unpredictability and danger of dealing with armed groups, which makes this outcome even more extraordinary.

Father Afina’s release comes as northern Nigeria continues to face severe violence from extremist groups, with kidnappings and attacks.

