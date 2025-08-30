The ministry of tourism launches an international campaign to promote the series Land of the Bible

(ZENIT News / New York, 08.30.2025).- The Ministry of Tourism launched a large-scale international campaign with an investment of $ 900K to promote Land of the Bible, a 52-episode docu-travel series filmed in Israel following the events of October 7. The campaign, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is being distributed on Google and YouTube platforms. It features 30-second promo videos in a spiritual atmosphere, presenting authentic characters at sites such as the Old City of Jerusalem, Capernaum, the Dead Sea, Masada, and the Galilee—destinations traditionally visited by Christian pilgrims. The videos invite audiences worldwide to watch the series on the Ministry of Tourism’s YouTube channel.

The Land of the Bible series, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism with an additional budget of NIS 3 million and broadcast slots on the evangelical Christian channel Daystar valued at USD 1.8 million, is already airing in more than 191 countries worldwide. The series showcases breathtaking landscapes, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and local characters, serving as a cultural and spiritual bridge that strengthens the connection to Israel and enhances its status as a religious and tourist destination.

“The launch of this international campaign to promote the series is a strategic move aimed at bringing Israel back to the forefront of awareness among Christian target audiences worldwide,” said Michael Yitzhakov, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism. “We are offering a unique glimpse into biblical sites in Israel while strengthening the emotional and spiritual bond with the Holy Land, directly contributing to the recovery of tourism in Israel.”

According to forecasts, the campaign is expected to generate between 100–120 million impressions, reach approximately 20 million unique users, and drive around 630,000 clicks, leveraging AI-based targeting tools. Based on research conducted by the Ministry of Tourism, the campaign’s core target audience is devout evangelical Christians aged 35 and older, family-oriented, with a middle-to-upper socioeconomic status. This is a conservative, value-driven audience seeking spiritual experiences and a renewed connection to the Land of the Bible.

