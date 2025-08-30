Mission
Hot Topics
Sitting down at the table together: the culture of gestures that bring people closer, as reflected upon by Pope Leo XIV
Questions about liturgy: Incensing During the Liturgy of the Hours
The ministry of tourism launches an international campaign to promote the series Land of the Bible
England’s Cathedrals See Post-Pandemic Revival in Visitors, but Worship Attendance Tells a More Complex Story
Turkish man arrested in the Netherlands as suspect in possible attack on Pope Francis
Christianophobia, a Political and Media Taboo That Fuels Crimes Against Children in the United States
Pope Leo XIV on the Mission of Evangelizers in the Church and the World Today
Pope Leo XIV’s Advice for Political Life: The Speech Every Catholic Politician Should Read
Caritas Internationalis, the charitable arm of the Church, recalls that famine in Gaza violates the Genocide Convention
Vatican Secretary of State reiterates Holy See’s position on total invasion of Gaza
Holy Land

Land of the Bible, a 52-episode docu-travel series filmed in Israel

The ministry of tourism launches an international campaign to promote the series Land of the Bible

The Land of the Bible series, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism with an additional budget of NIS 3 million and broadcast slots on the evangelical Christian channel Daystar valued at USD 1.8 million, is already airing in more than 191 countries worldwide

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 30, 2025 21:35Holy Land
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / New York, 08.30.2025).- The Ministry of Tourism launched a large-scale international campaign with an investment of $ 900K to promote Land of the Bible, a 52-episode docu-travel series filmed in Israel following the events of October 7. The campaign, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is being distributed on Google and YouTube platforms. It features 30-second promo videos in a spiritual atmosphere, presenting authentic characters at sites such as the Old City of Jerusalem, Capernaum, the Dead Sea, Masada, and the Galilee—destinations traditionally visited by Christian pilgrims. The videos invite audiences worldwide to watch the series on the Ministry of Tourism’s YouTube channel.

The Land of the Bible series, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism with an additional budget of NIS 3 million and broadcast slots on the evangelical Christian channel Daystar valued at USD 1.8 million, is already airing in more than 191 countries worldwide. The series showcases breathtaking landscapes, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and local characters, serving as a cultural and spiritual bridge that strengthens the connection to Israel and enhances its status as a religious and tourist destination.

“The launch of this international campaign to promote the series is a strategic move aimed at bringing Israel back to the forefront of awareness among Christian target audiences worldwide,” said Michael Yitzhakov, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism. “We are offering a unique glimpse into biblical sites in Israel while strengthening the emotional and spiritual bond with the Holy Land, directly contributing to the recovery of tourism in Israel.”

According to forecasts, the campaign is expected to generate between 100–120 million impressions, reach approximately 20 million unique users, and drive around 630,000 clicks, leveraging AI-based targeting tools. Based on research conducted by the Ministry of Tourism, the campaign’s core target audience is devout evangelical Christians aged 35 and older, family-oriented, with a middle-to-upper socioeconomic status. This is a conservative, value-driven audience seeking spiritual experiences and a renewed connection to the Land of the Bible.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 30, 2025 21:35Holy Land
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now