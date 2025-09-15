Jubilee: The Patriarchate of Jerusalem forgives debts owed to its schools

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Jerusalem, 09.15.2025).- Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, wrote a letter published on the patriarchate’s website, but dated this Sunday, 14 September, the day when the Church celebrates the Exaltation of the Holy Cross of Jesus, in commemoration of the finding of Saint Helena.

In the letter, the prelate writes: “Together with the Patriarchal Vicars, after listening to the opinion of the Directors of the Schools, we understood as a diocese that we too must do our part through a concrete sign. Therefore, we have decided to forgive all debts of all the families to the schools of the Latin Patriarchate for the years prior to the Jubilee, that is, up to and excluding the 2024-2025 school year.”

The cardinal – along with the vicars of Palestine, Israel, and Jordan, school directors, and administrative officials, in closing the Jubilee Year dedicated to mercy and hope – wanted to send a message to families experiencing economic hardship exacerbated by war.

“This was not an easy decision,” notes Card Pizzaballa. “Indeed, the grace of the Jubilee has fallen within a context of violence and war that, instead of ending, seems to be increasing evermore.”

“Perhaps it is precisely the dramatic situation in which we live, with its serious consequences for the lives of all our families and institutions, that allows us better than others not to lose ourselves in petty and short-sighted considerations, but to focus on the essentials of life in our relationship with God and in the life of the world.”

“I believe, however, that it would be too little to limit the meaning of the Jubilee to a special conversion of heart, to an exclusively spiritual and interior journey. The Jubilee must also be an opportunity to promote and demand justice, equity, and, above all, solidarity.”

In ancient times, the jubilee was a time for the remission of one’s debts. “We also find this spirit in the New Testament. We see it in the Gospel parable of the servant who asks for forgiveness but does not know how to forgive (Mt 18:23-35). Indeed, the return to God, the forgiveness of sins and the restoration of our relationship with God can never be separated from the restoration of human relationships.”

For years, Christian schools in the Holy Land have shown excellence in education, promoting dialogue and integration, especially with the Muslim community, despite being repeatedly targeted by the Israeli government, which has cut funding. In 2023, some schools were also targeted by gunfire, which caused great fear and concern but resulted in no deaths or injuries.

Confirming the excellent level of education provided to its students, as evidenced by the 2020 Tawjihi results (the general secondary school certification exams), over 95 per cent of those enrolled passed the final exam.

The Latin Patriarchate schools were established in conjunction with its re-establishment in 1847; their original purpose was to educate young Christians living in Palestinian towns and villages.

Today, there are 43 schools spread across Jordan, Palestine, and Israel, open to all. Students must pay a tuition, but poorer families and deserving students receive subsidies and assistance.

The patriarchate employs approximately 1,800 educators and administrative staff, who provide education to 19,000 Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Druze children.

Compared to other institutions, some of the schools appear old and in need of renovation, but the educational methods and quality of instruction provided appear cutting-edge, not only in the school but also in sports and cultural activities.

“We hope that this gesture,” says the letter signed by Cardinal Pizzaballa, «will make life easier for many of our families in need and help them to regain confidence and hope.”

This also helps “to remember that the Jubilee is not only a time of forgiveness and grace, but also a time of responsibility. The forgiveness of debt means that everyone commits to changing their lives and taking responsibility for their obligations. The forgiveness of these debts therefore does not release anyone from their responsibilities, not even families, in their obligations to schools.”

Lastly, this “is a special time which, precisely because it is so, remains a unique moment that involves us as a Church and requires everyone to take their responsibilities seriously.

