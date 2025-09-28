Pope Leo XIV Announces Date on Which He Will Make John Henry Newman a Doctor of the Church

Mission
(ZENIT News / Rome, 09/28/2025) – During the Angelus on Sunday, September 28 in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV announced «that on November 1st , in the context of the Jubilee of the Educational World, I will confer the title of Doctor of the Church on Saint John Henry Newman, who contributed decisively to the renewal of Theology and the understanding of Christian Doctrine in its development.»

Just last July 31st , the Holy See Press Office announced that during an audience with the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcelo Semeraro, «the Holy Father confirmed the favourable opinion of the Plenary Session of Cardinals and Bishops, Members of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, on the title of Doctor of the universal Church to be conferred shortly upon Saint John Henry Newman, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, Founder of the Oratory of Saint Philip Neri in England, born in London (United Kingdom) on February 21, 1801, and died in Edgbaston (United Kingdom) on August 11, 1890.»

With the addition of Saint John Henry Newman to the Catalogue of Doctors of the Church, the list of Saints holding this title will rise to 38.

Doctors of the Latin Church

  1. Saint Ambrose
  2. Saint Augustine of Hippo
  3. Saint Jerome
  4. Saint Gregory the Great
  5. San Isidore of Seville
  6. Saint Bede the Venerable
  7. Saint Peter Damian
  8. Saint Anselm of Canterbury
  9. Saint Bernard of Clairvaux
  10. Saint Thomas Aquinas
  11. Saint Bonaventure
  12. Saint Anthony of Padua
  13. Saint Albert the Great
  14. Saint Lawrence of Brindisi
  15. Saint John of Avila
  16. Saint Hilary of Poitiers
  17. Saint Leo the Great
  18. Saint Fulgentius of Ruspe

Doctors of the Greek Church

  1. Saint Athanasius
  2. Saint Basil the Great
  3. Saint Gregory Nazianzus
  4. Saint John Chrysostom
  5. 23.Saint Cyril of Alexandria
  6. Saint John Damascene

Doctors of Other Traditions

  1. Saint Ephrem the Syrian
  2. Saint Cyril of Jerusalem
  3. Saint Gregory of Nyssa
  4. Saint Peter Chrysologus
  5. Saint Irenaeus of Lyon
  6. Saint Gregory of Narek (Armenian)

Women Doctors of the Church

  1. Saint Teresa of Avila
  2. Saint Catherine of Siena
  3. Saint Thèrese of the Child Jesus
  4. Saint Hildegard of Bingen

Recent Additions 

  1. Saint John of the Cross
  2. Saint Francis of Sales
  3. Saint Irenaeus of Lyon (proclaimed Doctor of Unity by Pope Francis in 2022)

 

