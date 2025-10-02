What keeps pastors in the pulpit, and why do some leave? The study that sheds light on departures by Catholic priests

(ZENIT News / Rome, 10.02.2025).- In both Catholic and Protestant traditions, the quiet but steady departure of clergy raises a perennial question: why do some ministers persevere in their vocation while others step aside before retirement? A recent study by Lifeway Research, focusing on Protestant pastors in the United States, offers clues that may resonate far beyond the denominational boundaries it examined.

The report, based on comparisons between pastors who remained in ministry and those who left, shows that only 1.1 percent of Protestant ministers exit pastoral service annually before reaching retirement age. That relatively small number conceals deeper dynamics, however—factors that reveal not only why pastors stay but also what pressures may drive them away.

Family life emerges as one of the most decisive elements. Clergy who integrate their families into the life of the church and consciously protect time with them are significantly more likely to remain in ministry (in the Catholic clergy, which is celibate, one might consider the relationship with their family of origin). Conversely, when spouses or children begin to resent the sacrifices demanded by pastoral service, the probability of a pastor stepping down increases sharply. Among former pastors, 41 percent said their families resented the ministry, compared with just 16 percent of current pastors.

Equally critical is the issue of expectations. Congregations that clearly define a pastor’s role—and provide written outlines of responsibilities—are far more likely to retain their leaders. The study found that pastors with such clarity are nearly three times more likely to continue long-term. By contrast, those faced with unrealistic or contradictory demands are at greater risk of leaving. “Pastoring is difficult work,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “What makes it impossible is when congregations nurture illusions about what a pastor should be doing.”

Conflict also plays a predictable, but no less painful, role. Pastors who enter a church already braced for fights may inadvertently hasten their own departure. The presence of an established process for handling disputes increases pastoral longevity, while political clashes—local or national—are strongly correlated with early exits.

Beyond conflict, isolation may be just as corrosive. Former pastors reported feeling alone in their responsibilities at twice the rate of those still serving. The study suggests that strong bonds—with lay leaders, small groups, or fellow ministers—are vital to endurance. Clergy who meet monthly with lay leaders to share struggles, or who participate in Bible study groups, are far more likely to remain in the pulpit.

Interestingly, pastors who display excessive confidence in their indispensability may paradoxically be more likely to quit. Nearly 70 percent of former pastors believed their churches could not have made progress without them, compared with 39 percent of those still serving. The research suggests that humility—acknowledging limits, sharing burdens, and taking sabbaticals when possible—acts as a safeguard against burnout.

Demographic and structural factors also play a part. Mid-career pastors between 55 and 64 are statistically more vulnerable to leaving, and those serving larger congregations face higher turnover rates. Researchers note that pastors of bigger churches often have more alternative opportunities within the wider ministry landscape, which may make transitions easier.

While the study focuses on Protestant clergy, its insights inevitably raise questions about the Catholic priesthood, where annual departures, though less frequently studied, remain a pastoral concern. The parallels are evident: unrealistic expectations, family tensions (in different forms for celibate priests), isolation, and conflicts within communities all take a toll.

Taken together, the Lifeway analysis points toward a sobering but hopeful conclusion: pastors who thrive tend to be those who remain rooted in family support, surrounded by honest congregations, sustained by networks of trust, and open to the humility that acknowledges weakness. For churches of every tradition, the study offers a challenge and an invitation—to nurture not only the faith of their congregations but also the resilience of those called to lead them.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.