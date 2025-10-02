Discovery in Turin’s Shroud confirms burst of radiant energy at Resurrection

(ZENIT News / Rome, 10.02.2025).- A groundbreaking new paper by dental surgeon Dr. John Sottosanti presents striking evidence that the lower teeth of the man on the Shroud of Turin may, in fact, be visible—despite being concealed by the lower lip.

Such a detail, Sottosanti argues, could only appear if the image were seared onto the cloth by a burst of radiant energy at the moment of Christ’s Resurrection.

In an opinion piece at TheBlaze.com, Sottosanti explains that while a handful of past researchers speculated about teeth in the Shroud, skepticism has always prevailed.

By analyzing high-resolution photographs from the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project and applying four decades of surgical expertise in oral anatomy, he identified a distinct incisal plane — the biting edges of the lower front teeth —with their full crowns below. No comparable evidence was found for the upper teeth, likely hidden by the mustache and lip.

“If the lower teeth truly appear on the cloth,” said Dr. Sottosanti, “then the image could not have been painted or faked by human hands. It must have been created by radiant energy beyond the natural order—consistent with the very moment of the Resurrection.”

The Shroud has captivated scientists, believers, and skeptics for centuries. This new finding adds a powerful dimension to the ongoing debate. For believers, a fresh reason to contemplate the mystery of the Resurrection; for media and scholars, a provocative new angle on the world’s most studied relic—an artifact that refuses to be explained away. For skeptics, it offers an opportunity to reconsider their beliefs and contemplate life’s mysteries once again.

Dr. John Sottosanti is a surgeon, scientist, entrepreneur, and author of the Amazon best-seller Mortal Adhesions: A Surgeon Battles the Seven Deadly Sins to Find Faith, Happiness, and Inner Peace. As an agnostic, his life took a profound turn when he encountered the Shroud of Turin during its public display in Italy for the Jubilee Year 2000. Later, a miraculous vision in the tomb of a medieval saint during a pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago in Spain brought him to the fullness of faith.

