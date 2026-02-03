U.S. and African Bishops Call for Continuing Solidarity and Lifesaving Assistance to Africa in Joint Statement

(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.03.2026).- Following the close of the Jubilee Year of Hope, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on International Justice and Peace, along with the Justice, Peace and Development Commission of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), issued a joint statement, Brothers and Sisters in Hope. Calling for a renewed commitment to integral development and mutual solidarity between the peoples of the U.S. and Africa, their statement offers guiding themes for strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and African countries, rooted in Catholic social teaching.

The bishops write: “The faithful of the U.S. and Africa are gifts to one another. Together, we call for robust lifesaving and life-affirming U.S. assistance to the continent, grounded in thoughtful partnership, and pray for the flourishing of an ever-deeper fraternity.”

The joint statement, Brothers and Sisters in Hope, may be read in full in English, French, and Portuguese.

In conjunction with the release of the statement, bishops representing the two committees will celebrate a Mass for Solidarity with the Bishops and Faithful of Africa on February 4 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Information on the Mass can be found on the USCCB website.

