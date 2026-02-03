Vatican response: seeking to avoid further rupture after Lefebvrist announcement of episcopal consecrations

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.03.2026).- The Holy See has confirmed that it remains in direct contact with the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) following the group’s unexpected declaration that it intends to consecrate new bishops on 1 July 2026. The announcement, delivered on 2 February 2026 by SSPX Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani, has reopened one of the most sensitive chapters in recent Vatican history: the long unresolved relationship between Rome and the traditionalist fraternity founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.

A Brief but Significant Vatican Response

Speaking to journalists, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that dialogue with the SSPX is ongoing. His statement—concise but carefully worded—emphasized the Holy See’s desire to “avoid ruptures or unilateral approaches” as both sides navigate the implications of the SSPX’s decision. Bruni declined to elaborate further, signaling a deliberate posture of prudence.

The Vatican’s measured tone contrasted sharply with the clarity of Pagliarani’s announcement, delivered during a vestition ceremony at the International Seminary of St. Curé of Ars in Flavigny sur Ozerain, France. Before seminarians and clergy, the superior general declared that the fraternity’s bishops would proceed with new episcopal consecrations on the feast of the Most Precious Blood of Christ, a date with strong symbolic resonance in traditionalist circles.

