This is the new general director chosen by the Legionaries of Christ

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.04.2026).- The Legionaries of Christ have elected Father Carlos Gutiérrez López, L.C., as their new Director General for the 2026–2032 term. The vote took place in Rome, at the congregation’s General Directorate, during the ongoing General Chapter, which has been in session since January 20 and brings together 60 priests from 13 countries.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Legionarios de Cristo (@legionariosdecristo)

Father Gutiérrez, 51, was born in Hermosillo, in the Mexican state of Sonora. He entered the Legion in 1999 and was ordained a priest in 2009. Until now, he had served as Territorial Director for Northern Mexico. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the congregation, which in recent years has been navigating a demanding process of institutional renewal under the close guidance of the Holy See.

A superior shaped by multiple cultures

Few leaders in the Legion today bring such a geographically diverse pastoral résumé. Over more than two decades, Father Gutiérrez has exercised ministry in Chile, Italy, Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico.

His academic background reflects a blend of technical rigor and human formation: philosophy and theology at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome, industrial and systems engineering at Monterrey’s Tecnológico de Monterrey, and a master’s degree in psychology from Divine Mercy University in the United States. Within the Legion and Regnum Christi family, he has held a wide range of responsibilities, including assistant to the ECYD youth movement in Santiago de Chile (2001–2004), leadership roles in Colombia and Venezuela, community superior in Bogotá, director of ECYD in Monterrey, coordinator of family and youth pastoral initiatives, and Territorial Director for Colombia-Venezuela from 2018 to 2022.

Upon accepting his new office, Father Gutiérrez made the profession of faith and oath of fidelity customary for major ecclesial appointments.

A mandate rooted in renewal

The General Chapter entrusted him with continuing the renewal process that the Legionaries of Christ have pursued over the past years—an effort aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and pastoral credibility after the deep crisis provoked by the abuses of their founder.

In a statement, the congregation emphasized that the new leadership will build on recent progress toward an institutional culture centered on care for persons, service, and communion with the wider Church, while reinvigorating its evangelizing mission, particularly toward what Pope Francis famously called the “existential peripheries.”

Father Carlos Gutiérrez, L.C., succeeds Father John Connor, L.C., who had served as Director General since 2020. The Legion expressed gratitude for Connor’s tenure, highlighting his “generous dedication” and his role in consolidating reforms already underway.

What is a General Chapter—and why it matters

For readers less familiar with religious life, the General Chapter represents the highest governing authority within a Catholic congregation. Convened periodically, it brings together elected representatives from across the world to assess the state of the institute, revise priorities, and choose leadership. In this case, the Legion’s Chapter has no fixed end date and will continue in the coming days with the election of the rest of the General Government and in-reflection on the congregation’s mission and internal life.

The Legion today

Founded in 1941 and recognized as a pontifical-right congregation, the Legionaries of Christ form part of the broader Regnum Christi spiritual family. As of now, the institute counts 2 bishops (1 cardinal), 1,033 priests, and 273 religious and novices worldwide.

Their mission is to form Christian leaders at the service of Church and society—a goal pursued through evangelization, education, youth ministry, family outreach, media engagement, clergy formation, and initiatives promoting justice, charity, and solidarity with the poor, alongside the spiritual accompaniment of Regnum Christi members.

A new stage, familiar challenges

Father Gutiérrez assumes office at a time when the Legionaries are seeking not merely structural stability but deeper credibility, both inside the Church and before a skeptical public. The congregation describes this moment as a “new stage” in its ongoing journey of discipleship—one focused on knowing and following Christ more closely while serving the Church’s evangelizing mission.

His election marks another significant milestone in the Legion’s long and still-unfolding effort to redefine itself for the future.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.