(ZENIT News – IFN / Luxembourg, 03.15.2026).- The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has issued a ruling that compels all member states to recognize legal sex changes in certain cases, even when national laws prohibit it.

The decision, released on March 12, 2026, declares it contrary to EU law for a country to refuse modifying a citizen’s registered sex if they have exercised “freedom of movement”. Stemming from a Bulgarian case where “sex” is defined biologically and civil registry alterations are forbidden, the CJEU argues such denials violate EU rights if they hinder everyday life, like identity checks, travel, or work in other states.

This clashes with conservative laws in countries like Bulgaria, where the Supreme Court rejected a registry change to uphold public interest and social values. Critically, the CJEU asserts EU law’s supremacy over national constitutional interpretations, even in core areas like civil law and personal identity. This overreach exemplifies Brussels’ agenda to centralize power, overriding elected parliaments and traditional cultural norms.

The decision raises profound questions about EU primacy’s limits in sensitive matters, potentially compelling recognition of transgender identities that undermine societal foundations rooted in natural law. As Europe faces demographic and moral declines, this judicial activism threatens to impose progressive ideologies that erode national heritage and the sanctity of human dignity from conception onward.

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