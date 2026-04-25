Holy Land: Catholic Church denounces Jewish settlers’ encroachment on church-owned properties. Israeli government seeks to mend relations

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 04.25.2026).- The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its “full rejection» of Israeli settler «encroachments» on its land in the Tayasir/Hamam al-Maleh areas of the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

In a press release, it reported a “field meeting” with Israeli civil and military authorities to discuss serious the incident and submit an «official and documented complaint,» including details of the attack, which, according to pictures circulating online, included the destruction of a school attended by 70 children.

The Patriarchate notes that “protecting Church endowment properties is a red line,» underscoring its commitment to protecting their sacred character and ecclesial identity, as well as the Palestinian population affected.

Following this complaint, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem noted that Israeli “authorities began the necessary actions, including pursuing those responsible and seizing heavy machinery used for land destruction and damage at the site.”

The Church in the Holy Land demands reparation for the damage caused, the prevention of future attacks, and a guarantee of protection of its properties. Israeli authorities have reportedly carried out «the immediate removal of the encroachments”.

The incident comes amid increasing settler violence in the West Bank since the start of the war with Iran. Recently, extremists have started targeting schools; for example, in the village of al-Mughayyir, two Palestinians – Aws Al-Naasan, 14, and Jihad Abu Naim, 32 – were shot dead.

In Umm al-Khair, south of Hebron, a main road was cordoned off with barbed wire to prevent children from accessing the local school. For five days, the children have been protesting peacefully for their right to education.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is trying to mend increasingly tense relations between the Jewish state and the Christian community in the Holy Land.

Relations soured following the ban imposed on the Patriarch, as well as other Christian leaders, preventing them from celebrating services in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, ostensibly because of restrictions imposed by the state of war.

Making matters worse, in southern Lebanon, a member of the Israeli Defence Forces recently vandalised a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer. Eventually, the soldier was removed from his post, and the statue was restored by Italian UNIFIL peacekeepers.

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In view of the situation, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar appointed a career diplomat, George Deek, as special envoy to the Christian world. The ministry described the move as a decision “intended to deepen Israel’s ties with Christian communities around the world”.

Deek, Israel’s former representative to Azerbaijan, is the first Christian to hold ambassadorial rank. He hails from Jaffa’s Arab Christian community.

For Sa’ar, “the State of Israel attaches great importance to its relations with the Christian world” confident that Deek will contribute to strengthening them.

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