The Papal Foundation Announces $15 Million in Grants for 2026: 144 Projects, 75 Countries, Support for the Poor, Seminaries, and the Fight Against Church Abuse

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.03.2026).- The Papal Foundation has announced the approval of more than $15 million in grants for 2026, supporting a record-setting more than 144 projects across 75 countries. The funding will advance critical infrastructure, programming and humanitarian aid identified by the Vatican, serving communities most in need around the world.

This year’s grants cycle represents unprecedented global reach and a new peak in the 38-year history of the Foundation, dedicated to serving the Holy Father’s priorities worldwide.

SUPPORTING THE GLOBAL CHURCH AND THOSE MOST IN NEED

The 2026 grants will fund a wide range of initiatives for the poor of the Church, including the construction and renovation of Catholic schools, classrooms, monasteries, and orphanages and medical clinics in numerous countries; a dormitory to rescue girls from early marriage, trafficking and sexual abuse, and boys from school dropout in

Tanzania; a safe school for marginalized tribal children in India; a library and technology center in The Central African Republic; professional IT training for vulnerable women in The Philippines; and a well and water tower in The Republic of Guinea.

“Supporting these life-changing grants is the core of the mission of The Papal Foundation. The impact we have on the poor and most vulnerable is the organization’s gift to the Church and the Catholic Church’s gift to its people around the world,” said Ward Fitzgerald, President of The Papal Foundation Board of Trustees. “This year’s grants are a powerful testament to what can be accomplished through faithful stewardship and shared mission. Each project represents hope, meeting urgent needs and strengthening the resolve of the Catholic Church community in developing nations.”

RIGOROUS REVIEW PROCESS LEADS TO RECORD APPROVALS

The 2026 grants are the result of a comprehensive evaluation process led by the Foundation’s Grants Committee, chaired by Trustee Dr. Tammy Tenaglia of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The committee reviewed requests submitted by the Vatican in fall 2025 and, with generous assistance from the Foundation’s Mission Fund Committee, recommended 144 grants for approval.

In total, The Papal Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved an allocation of more than $15 million, including $12,502,765 in current grants and an additional $3 million to be distributed through the Foundation and its affiliates before the end of 2026.

CONTINUED GROWTH IN STEWARDSHIP AND ENGAGEMENT

The Foundation’s expanding community of Stewards of Saint Peter continues to drive its growing impact. The addition of 25 new families since Pope Leo’s election signals strong momentum and deepening engagement among Catholics committed to supporting the Holy Father’s mission to serve the poor.

The Foundation’s annual pilgrimage to Rome gathered together 56 Steward families — the first pilgrimage since the historic election of Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, and the second to be led by The Papal Foundation’s Chairman, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop Emeritus of New York. The trip will include visits to St. Peter’s, the Lateran Palace, the Angelicum, a candlelight rosary at St. Mary Major, and an audience with the Holy Father, where Stewards will share their joy and appreciation for his leadership of our Church.

“The growth we’re seeing is incredibly encouraging, as it reflects a shared commitment to serve, to give, and to bring the Church’s mission to life in meaningful ways across the globe,” added David Savage, Executive Director of The Papal Foundation.

A LEGACY OF FAITH IN ACTION

Since its founding, The Papal Foundation has distributed more than $270 million in grants, scholarships, and humanitarian aid to more than 2700 projects selected by Pope Leo XIV, Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, and Saint John Paul II.

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