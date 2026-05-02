The German Belorado. Were They Manipulated? The Strange Case of the German “Rebel Nuns” in Their 80s Who Made Global Headlines

(ZENIT News / Salzburgo, 05.02.2026).- What began as a local dispute over the future of a small monastic community in Austria has evolved into an international media spectacle, exposing deeper tensions within religious life.

The case of the three elderly Augustinian nuns from Goldenstein—Sisters Rita, Regina, and Bernadette, all over 80—has captivated public attention since 2025. Their decision to leave a professional care facility and return to their former convent in Elsbethen, against the wishes of their superiors, transformed them into unlikely symbols of resistance. Yet recent developments suggest a more complex and troubling narrative.

At the center of the latest controversy is a clandestine journey to Rome at the end of April 2026, undertaken without the knowledge or approval of their religious superiors or the competent Vatican authorities. The trip, which culminated in their presence at the general audience on April 29, has sparked confusion, concern, and sharply conflicting accounts.

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According to some reports, Archabbot Jakob Auer, recently appointed by the Vatican as mediator in the dispute, stated that the sisters had repeatedly assured him—both verbally and in writing—that they would not travel to Rome. Moreover, because they are cloistered nuns, he emphasized that such a trip would have required authorization from the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, which, he said, had not been granted.

According to reports, the sequence of events has raised serious questions. On April 28, the sisters’ spokesperson publicly announced the cancellation of the trip. Almost simultaneously, however, the journey appears to have begun. Shortly thereafter, their superior, Abbot Markus Grasl, reported them missing and expressed concern for their well-being after losing contact. Auer described the situation as “completely unusual” and suggested the possibility that the sisters were being deliberately shielded from communication.

Further fueling unease are indications that the nuns may not have been acting entirely on their own initiative. Observers have pointed to a highly active social media presence beyond the sisters’ control, coordinated fundraising efforts, and even the publication of a book—all suggesting the involvement of an external support network with its own agenda.

Auer himself has voiced this concern explicitly, questioning whether those surrounding the sisters are genuinely acting in their interest or pursuing “other personal objectives.” According to reports, the Archdiocese of Salzburg has gone further, describing the nuns as having become “pawns in the game of others.”

The journey to Rome, reportedly facilitated by journalist Andreas English—who accompanied the sisters and assisted them physically during their visit—has become emblematic of these ambiguities. No papal audience had been officially scheduled, despite expectations within the sisters’ circle. Ultimately, they only saw Pope Leo XIV from a distance in St. Peter’s Square.

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Yet the narrative does not end there. Upon their return to Austria, the sisters and their supporters offered a markedly different interpretation. In public statements, they insisted that the trip was a voluntary pilgrimage of thanksgiving, not a manipulation or coercion. They rejected claims that they had been abducted or misled, describing such allegations as unfounded and even absurd.

Their spokesperson also contested several key points advanced by Church authorities. She asserted that there had been no prohibition against traveling to Rome, citing written confirmation dated April 23. She further argued that no explicit Vatican permission was required for such a journey and denied that the sisters had been unreachable during their stay.

Disagreement extends to the broader dispute over the future of the Goldenstein convent. While Church authorities suggested that an agreement on the sisters’ residence was close to completion, their representatives counter that negotiations have not even formally begun. They also accuse the apostolic commissioner’s office of failing to engage with them.

Behind these conflicting accounts lies a deeper ecclesial challenge. Religious life in the Catholic Church is governed by a delicate interplay of personal vocation, communal rules, and hierarchical oversight. Monastic constitutions—often centuries old—define not only prayer and work but also mobility and external engagements. In this case, the sisters themselves acknowledged in a handwritten note that such a journey did not correspond to their way of life as defined by their rule.

At the same time, the Church recognizes the human dignity and spiritual freedom of consecrated persons, particularly in advanced age. The tension between institutional discipline and personal conscience becomes especially acute when external actors—media, legal representatives, or activist supporters—enter the scene.

The Goldenstein case also echoes other recent conflicts in Europe involving religious communities and property disputes, such as the high-profile situation of the Poor Clares in Belorado, Spain, where prolonged tensions ultimately led to their separation from ecclesial communion. While the Austrian case has not reached such a rupture, it illustrates how quickly internal disagreements can escalate when trust erodes.

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