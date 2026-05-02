Kenya’s Supreme Court of Appeal reaffirms the constitutional protection of unborn life in a landmark ruling

(ZENIT News / Nairobi, 05.02.2026).- In a decision with far-reaching legal and cultural implications, Kenya’s Court of Appeal on April 24, 2026 overturned a controversial 2022 High Court ruling that had declared access to abortion a constitutional right. The new judgment restores a strict reading of the country’s constitution, reaffirming that the right to life applies from conception and that abortion remains prohibited except under narrowly defined circumstances.

The ruling marks a decisive intervention in a legal debate that began with a single case but quickly evolved into a national—and even continental—test of how constitutional protections are interpreted in relation to unborn life. At the center of the original case was a teenage girl who sought medical care in 2019 after suffering serious complications following an abortion, including significant pain and bleeding. A doctor provided her with post-abortion treatment, and both were subsequently charged under Kenya’s penal code.

Rather than limiting his judgment to the facts at hand, the High Court judge not only acquitted the defendants but went further, asserting that abortion constituted a constitutional right. That interpretation stood in apparent tension with the text of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, which is unusually explicit on the matter. Article 26 affirms that every person has the right to life and specifies that life begins at conception. It also prohibits abortion except when, in the opinion of a trained health professional, emergency treatment is required, the life or health of the mother is at risk, or another written law permits it.

The 2026 appellate decision, delivered by a panel of three judges, firmly rejected the earlier reasoning. It concluded that abortion cannot be considered a fundamental right under the constitution. On the contrary, the judges emphasized that the constitutional framework explicitly protects unborn life and restricts abortion to exceptional cases. In doing so, the court also reaffirmed the continued validity of penal code provisions that criminalize unlawful abortion.

Legal advocates who challenged the 2022 ruling welcomed the outcome as a restoration of constitutional coherence. The appeal had been brought forward by the Christian Professionals Forum of Kenya, the country’s attorney general, and other parties concerned that the High Court had overstepped its interpretative mandate. According to Charles Kanjama, a lawyer associated with the forum, the new ruling corrects what he described as a distortion of the constitutional balance. He noted that individuals charged under relevant sections of the penal code—specifically provisions addressing unlawful abortion—retain the right to defend themselves, but must demonstrate that their actions did not constitute an illegal procedure.

The judgment has also drawn international attention. Pro-life medical ethicist Dr. Calum Miller described it as one of the most significant legal decisions on abortion in Africa, while Nigerian human rights advocate Obianuju Ekeocha framed it as a decisive rejection of efforts to constitutionalize abortion through judicial interpretation.

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