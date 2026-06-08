The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia and the Influence of Dom Guéranger, Founder of Solesmes, on Gaudí

(ZENIT News / Barcelona, ​​06.08. 2026).- The visit of Pope Leo XIV to Barcelona, ​​during which he will inaugurate and bless the spire of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Familia, highlights something evident: the famous Basilica is not just a tourist attraction, but a catechism in stone. While Gaudí’s genius is universally acclaimed, its spiritual roots are largely embedded in the liturgical renewal that began in France, at the heart of the Abbey of Solesmes. In fact, for Father Francesc Xavier Vila Morera, who is currently completing a doctorate on Gaudí’s work, the Sagrada Familia is a masterful explanation of the liturgy: it is nothing other than the Liturgical Year sculpted in stone.

Living the Faith: Dom Guéranger’s Break with His Time

In the 19th century, religious practice was characterized by a highly individualistic piety, inherited from ancient currents such as the Devotio Moderna. Prayer was then experienced as a purely intimate and subjective act. For most of the faithful, the official liturgy of the Church was perceived as a sacred spectacle or a mere external formality, completely disconnected from their personal spiritual life.

Dom Prosper Guéranger broke with this model. For him, there was no opposition between solitary contemplation and the public prayer of the Church. Against the individualism of his time, he proposed a communal path. His objective? To allow the laity to rediscover the liturgy as the primary and indispensable source of their Christian life, so that they might become fully and consciously involved in it.

«The Liturgical Year»: The Bestseller That Awakened Europe

To carry out this mission, Dom Guéranger published his masterpiece, “The Liturgical Year,” between 1841 and 1866. This monumental 15-volume encyclopedia (the last six of which were completed by his disciple, Dom Lucien Fromage, rigorously respecting his original thought) proposes following the Church’s texts daily to allow oneself to be transformed by Christ throughout the mystical seasons.

Its success was dazzling. In the space of sixty years, nearly 500,000 copies were sold in France alone. Translated into almost every European language, from Spanish to Latin, including English and German, the work became the absolute reference until the mid-20th century.

It must be said that Dom Guéranger had a long history. The liturgy was then suffering the onslaught of rationalism and local trends (Gallicanism and Jansenism),which has pushed numerous French dioceses to invent their own Missals, emptying the celebrations of their sense of mystery and symbolism. In fighting for a return to the unified Roman Rite, Dom Guéranger reminded everyone that the Church cannot be understood without understanding its liturgy.

The Secret Thread Between Solesmes and Barcelona

How did this spiritual treasure reach Antoni Gaudí? The link is Monsignor Joan Baptista Grau i Vallespinós. This Bishop of Astorga, originally from Reus like Gaudí, became the architect’s mentor. Between 1889 and 1892, he introduced Gaudí to sacred symbolism and led him to discover «The Liturgical Year.»

The impact on the architect was definitive. Gaudí was not satisfied with a superficial or sentimental faith; he devoured those texts. Today, as Father Francesc Xavier affirms, no one denies that the Sagrada Familia is directly inspired by the work of Prosper Guéranger: the influence is so profound that the Sagrada Familia is, spiritually, a daughter of Dom Guéranger. In fact, this 15-volume encyclopedia had become Gaudí’s indispensable bedside book. The first chaplain of the Sagrada Familia, Mossèn Gil Parés, testified that Gaudí was constantly seen praying on his knees in the crypt, with a book of pure liturgy in his hand. Among his daily readings, the volumes of Dom Guéranger’s bore covers worn and polished from repeated handling.

The Sagrada Familia: The Apocalypse Engraved in Stone

This spiritual complicity between the monk and the architect culminates in their shared fascination with the Book of Revelation. Dom Guéranger saw in it the model of the heavenly liturgy, quoting this text dozens of times to explain that our earthly Masses are a reflection of the adoration of the Angels. For him, the great Medieval Cathedrals were an «ecclesiology in stone.»

Gaudí applied this vision to the letter. As the theologian Armand Puig points out, the Sagrada Familia is conceived as the New Jerusalem. The Glory façade is the perfect example: its vertical structure narrates the entire history of salvation.

At the base: the world below, earthly realities, the work of humankind, and the biblical covenants.

In the center: the purifying passage of Purgatory.

At the top: eternal blessedness presided over by Christ, surrounded by Saints and Angels, culminating with the representation of the Holy Spirit and the Heavenly Father, directly inspired by the visions of the Apocalypse.

A Living Legacy: Towards Universal Recognition

The spiritual imprint of Dom Guéranger far transcends the boundaries of the 19th century and the spires of the Sagrada Familia. Today, the Church recognizes the enduring relevance of his message: his Cause for Canonization is officially underway.

For specialists, there is no doubt that, due to his invaluable contribution to divine worship, the restorer of Solesmes will one day be proclaimed a «Doctor of the Praying Church.» But the monk’s work is not limited solely to his writings on the liturgy. The Association actively working for his canonization strives to highlight his many other virtues and merits. More information is available at www.domgueranger.net.

Conclusion: The Liturgy as a Measure of Faith

Long before the Second Vatican Council modernized access to the rites, Dom Guéranger had understood that the liturgy could no longer remain a realm reserved for clergy and monks, reduced to a mere performance of the liturgy.

For Christians today, Gaudí’s audacious project and the work of Dom Guéranger leave a legacy that shakes us to our core. They remind us that faith is not lived in isolation, but is nourished and measured by the beauty of common prayer. This is the profound meaning of the ancient ecclesial adage: «Lex orandi, lex credendi«—the way the Church prays determines the way she believes. Contemplating the spires of the Sagrada Familia, the modern visitor is invited to make their own life a living liturgy.