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Benedictines Launch Website to Mark Their 1,500th Anniversary

The new website opens a digital doorway into the Benedictine family, helping pilgrims, visitors and seekers find monasteries, events and places of welcome in preparation for the Jubilee. It opens initially with the monasteries of monks and later will add female Benedictine monasteries.

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junio 10, 2026 12:01Rome
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.10.2026).- The Benedictine Confederation launches the first phase of its Jubilee website, inviting visitors around the world to discover Benedictine monasteries and take part in the 1500th anniversary celebrations of the foundation of Montecassino.

The new website opens a digital doorway into the Benedictine family, helping pilgrims, visitors and seekers find monasteries, events and places of welcome in preparation for the Jubilee. It opens initially with the monasteries of monks and later will add female Benedictine monasteries.

«We invite all who are seeking stability and meaning in a fractured world to come and visit our monasteries, places of hope,» said Abbot Primate Jeremias Schröder.

«The Jubilee is a celebration of Benedictine life across the globe. Our tradition has nourished the world with values throughout this time since the foundation of the mother of all monasteries, Montecassino, in 529. This is a time of gratitude, penitence, renewal and hope,» said Abbot Jeremias.

The website allows visitors to experience the breadth of Benedictine life today. From its origins in Europe, Benedictine monasticism has taken root across the world.

Missionary Benedictines planted new communities in the Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, and the Benedictine charism continues to flourish today amid renewed interest in the monastic way of life.

Visitors to the website are invited to join in the Jubilee by walking with St Benedict, visiting monasteries, going on pilgrimage and attending special events. Monasteries are invited to host Jubilee events and to welcome visitors «as if they were Christ himself» (Rule of St Benedict).

Visit the Jubilee website here: https://jubilee.osb.org

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junio 10, 2026 12:01Rome
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