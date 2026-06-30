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Pope Leo XIV

Society of St. Pius X

“To tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity”: Leo XIV writes to the Lefebvrians

Letter from Pope Leo XIV to the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X

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junio 30, 2026 15:08Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.29.2026).- On the eve of the episcopal ordinations that the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X—known as the Lefebvrians—plans to carry out on July 1 without a papal mandate, the Holy Father Leo XIV addressed a letter to the superior general of the Fraternity. This letter, while not shying away from the clarity and consequences of the situation, is also a plea not to further divide the Church. We offer the English translation below. The Holy Father’s letter bears the significant date of June 29, the feast day of St. Peter (the first Pope) and St. Paul, although it was made public a day later.

***

With a paternal heart, and aware of the responsibility entrusted to me by the Lord as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, I address you and, through you, the bishops, priests, seminarians and faithful connected to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X.

The Church recognizes the devotion to liturgical life, commitment to priestly formation, apostolic zeal and desire for fidelity to Tradition that characterize many people and communities connected to your Fraternity. This has motivated the attentive and generous attitude that my Predecessors have consistently shown to you.

In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back! I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification.

The Church is open to a path of dialogue and understanding that the Holy Spirit can make possible and fruitful.

I pray for you, because to tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity. May the Lord enlighten your consciences and awaken your hearts. With a sorrowful yet hopeful heart, I feel it is my duty, through the authority received from Christ, to ask you to desist from your intended act. I entrust these intentions to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of Good Counsel.

From the Vatican, 29 June 2026

Solemnity of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul

LEO PP. XIV

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junio 30, 2026 15:08Pope Leo XIV
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