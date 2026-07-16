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Good News

The new website presents the Order’s 800-year mission of preaching the Gospel in a form designed for today’s visitors

Order of Preachers Launches Renewed Official Website

The renewed op.org is not only a website but a service to communion and mission. It helps the Order speak with greater clarity, share its resources more generously, promote vocations more effectively, and make visible the many ways Dominicans continue to preach the Truth for the salvation of souls.

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julio 16, 2026 07:13Good News
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.16.2026).- The Order of Preachers has launched a renewed official website, op.org, offering a clearer, more accessible and more mission-focused gateway to the life of the Dominican family throughout the world.

The new website presents the Order’s 800-year mission of preaching the Gospel in a form designed for today’s visitors: those discerning a vocation, members of the Dominican family, collaborators in mission, journalists, benefactors, researchers, and all who wish to know more about the charism of St. Dominic. Rooted in tradition and attentive to the needs of a changing world, the renewed site seeks to make the life, mission and resources of the Order easier to discover and use.

A central priority of the new op.org is vocations. The site introduces the many forms of Dominican life: friars, contemplative nuns, apostolic sisters, lay fraternities, priestly fraternities, secular institutes, Dominican youth and confraternities. The vocation pages explain the essential elements of Dominican life — prayer, study, community and preaching — and invite those discerning to take the next step by contacting the appropriate vocation promoter in their region.

The renewed site also gives greater visibility to the worldwide presence of the Order. Through the “Where We Are” page, visitors can discover Dominican provinces, vice-provinces and vicariates across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. This reflects the universal character of the Order, sent from its beginning to preach Jesus Christ in many languages, cultures and countries.

The “Study & Mission” section gathers information about the intellectual, apostolic and justice-and-peace work of the Order. Visitors can find pages dedicated to Dominican universities and faculties, specialized institutes, research centers, apostolic networks, the Permanent Delegation to the United Nations, and the International Dominican Commission for Justice and Peace. In this way, the site highlights the breadth of Dominican service to the Church: preaching, teaching, scholarship, advocacy, formation and pastoral care.

The new op.org also strengthens the Order’s public communication. The “News & Media” section brings together latest news, feature articles, links to news articles about friars (“Press Mentions“), videos, events and the renewed IDI newsletter. A growing video library makes it easier to share the preaching, teaching and witness of Dominicans from around the world, while the newsletter subscription form allows readers to receive updates in English, French or Spanish.

For members of the Order and those who serve its institutions, the site offers an expanded “Governance & Resources” section. There, users can find information about the Master of the Order, the General Curiacommissions, the General Archiveliturgical books, the liturgical calendarsaints and blesseds of the Order and an all-new resource for Dominican chant. The document library makes important texts — including constitutions and acts of General Chapters — more readily available in multiple languages.

The renewed op.org is not only a website but a service to communion and mission. It helps the Order speak with greater clarity, share its resources more generously, promote vocations more effectively, and make visible the many ways Dominicans continue to preach the Truth for the salvation of souls.

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julio 16, 2026 07:13Good News
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