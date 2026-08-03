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Church and World, Young People

organizers have unveiled the event's official anthem Photo: WYD Seoul 2027 Oficial

Official Hymn of World Youth Day Seoul 2027

With one year to go until World Youth Day Seoul 2027, the oficial hymn «Confidite, Ego Vici Mundum» (“Take courage! I have overcome the world») was unveiled.

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agosto 03, 2026 15:55Church and World, Young People
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(ZENIT News / Seoul, Korea, 03.08.2026).- With World Youth Day (WYD) Seoul 2027 one year away, organizers have unveiled the event’s official anthem—a composition designed to accompany the spiritual preparation of millions of young people and intended to become the musical symbol of this edition.
Titled «Confidite, Ego Vici Mundum» (“Take courage! I have overcome the world»), the anthem takes its name from the WYD motto, which is inspired by the Gospel of Saint John (16:33). Conceived as a song with universal appeal, it is performed in several languages, including Korean, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese, and Italian.
Composed by South Korean musician Francis Jiyoon Kim, the anthem blends traditional Korean music with contemporary production. It was released in two versions—one symphonic-choral and one pop—accompanied by a music video showcasing iconic locations in Seoul, the host city for the event taking place from August 3 to 8, 2027.

The composition was selected from 434 entries in an international contest and subsequently approved by the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life. As with previous editions, the anthem aims to strengthen the sense of communion among young people and support the preparations of dioceses and pilgrim groups worldwide.
WYD Seoul will mark a milestone as the first edition held in a country where Catholics represent a minority of the population. Prior to the main event, fifteen Korean dioceses will welcome pilgrims for the traditional «Days in the Dioceses,» while thousands of volunteers and families continue preparations to host hundreds of thousands of young people from across the five continents.
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agosto 03, 2026 15:55Church and World, Young People
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