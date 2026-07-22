Leo XIV encourages religious to view community life as a source of inspiration and sanctification

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.22.2026).- On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men in the United States (CMSM), Pope Leo XIV has sent a brief letter, which we reproduce below. CMSM is the national organization representing the leaders of Catholic religious institutes for men, monasteries, and societies of apostolic life in the United States. CMSM serves both as a unified voice for male religious and as an advocate for their individual charisms.

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To the Very Reverend Frank Donio, S.A.C.

Executive Director

Conference of Major Superiors of Men

in The United States Of America

I was pleased to be informed that the Conference of Major Superiors of Men is celebrating its seventieth anniversary during the 2026 National Assembly, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, and I send cordial good wishes to all taking part.

As you mark seven decades of fostering collaboration among male religious in the United States of America, it is an appropriate time to give thanks to God for the graces received during these years. In your efforts to provide a space for dialogue and to support the leadership of your member communities, you have helped to reinforce the public witness of consecrated men who devote their lives to the service of the Gospel.

In reflecting on the theme for this year’s gathering, “One in Christ: Communal Life Today,” I would encourage you to consider community life “as a place of sanctification and a source of inspiration, witness and strength in your apostolate” (Address to Four Religious Institutes, 18 September 2025). Indeed, it is precisely through sharing everything in common, including material goods, spiritual experiences, apostolic ideals and charitable service that the hidden presence of the risen Lord is made manifest among you (cf. Saint John Paul II, Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Vita Consecrata, 42). I trust that these days of reflection, dialogue and prayer will allow you to discern ways to deepen the fraternal communion both within and among your Institutes, and in this way enable you to continue offering a united, joyful and authentic witness to Christ in the various communities and apostolates where you serve.

With these sentiments, I assure you of my spiritual closeness and entrust the National Assembly to the loving intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church. To all present I impart my Apostolic Blessing, which I willingly extend to all in the Congregations which you represent.

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